Bucking national trend, sales of distressed homes in Ohio increases

Bucking national trend, sales of distressed homes in Ohio increases

Distressed home sales in Ohio were up 6 percent in 2017 as the national average decreased to 14 percent from 15.5 percent in 2016.

Such sales include bank-owned sales, third-party foreclosures auction sales and short sales, according to Atom Data Solutions housing report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

“Although Ohio continues to work through a long tail of lingering distress, strong buyer demand for both distressed and non-distressed properties pushed home prices to new all-time highs in the majority of markets across the state,” said Matthew Watercutter, senior regional vice president and broker of record for HER Realtors, in a statement. “That strong buyer demand is evident in the increasing share of all-cash purchases statewide — more than one in three buyers in Ohio purchased with cash in 2017.”

Following a record home sales last year, central Ohio ranked fifth among 52 metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 1 million with the highest share of distressed sales at 20.2 percent.

Philadelphia had the highest share at 23.8 percent, followed by Baltimore (23.1 percent), Cleveland (22.8 percent) and Memphis (20.4 percent).

All-cash purchases accounted for 29 percent of single-family home and condo sales in 2017.

That’s up from 28.7 percent in 2016 and still above the pre-recession average of 20.3 percent between 2000 and 2007.

But the increase in the share had followed four consecutive years of annual decreases.

In last year’s fourth quarter, home sellers averaged a profit of $54,000 compared with $47,133 in fourth 2016 and is the highest level since the third quarter of 2007 — a more than 10-year high.

“It’s the most profitable time to sell a home in more than 10 years, yet homeowners are staying put longer than we’ve ever seen,” stated Daren Blomquist, senior vice president at ATTOM Data Solutions. “While home sellers on the West Coast are realizing the biggest profits, rapid home price appreciation in red state markets is rivaling that of the high-flying coastal markets and producing sizable profits for home sellers in those middle-American markets as well.”

In addition, Columbus’ affordability decreased in November based on a year-over-year increase in its real house price index, or RHPI, from First American Financial Corp.

The company’s RPHI measures the price changes of single-family properties throughout the U.S. adjusted for the impact of income and interest rate changes on consumer house-buying power.

The RPHI value is set to equal 100 in January 2000, so an area with a index value of 110 has had real house prices increase 10 percent since 2000.

“Because the RHPI adjusts for house-buying power, it is also a measure of housing affordability,” the company said in a press release.

Central Ohio’s RPHI was 57.5, a 10.2 percent increase in November on year-over-year basis, but still below 2000 prices and about more than a quarter below pre-recession levels. Columbus was among the top five markets First American tracked that had greatest increase in their indexes on year-over-year basis.

The other markets that experienced increased real house prices were San Jose, Calif., at 14 percent, Las Vegas (13.6 percent), Seattle (10.7 percent) and Jacksonville, Fla., (10.1 percent).

The U.S. RPHI is 84, a 37.7 decrease in from pre-recession real house prices and a 16.2 percent decrease from 2000 levels.

“Consumer house-buying power is 2.3 times higher than it was in 2000, almost two decades ago. It’s also only 2.9 percent below the peak in July 2016. Because the long-run trend in mortgage interest rates has been downward, from a peak of 18 percent in 1981, the housing market has benefited from consistently increasing house-buying power,” stated Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American. “Home buyers today have historically high levels of house-purchasing power and that’s one important reason why, even as unadjusted house price growth exceeds household income growth, the talk of an affordability crisis is over-stated for now.”