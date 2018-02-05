Ag Dept. sets open houses for Gypsy moth discussions

No matter that central Ohio has dipped back into the chillier temperatures more commonly associated with the season, state agriculture officials are planning for the next round in the seemingly perennial battle against one of the state’s biggest pests.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has published its schedule of upcoming, open-house events to discuss spring treatments for the Gypsy moth.

Vast areas of the Buckeye State are slated for gypsy moth aerial treatments in early spring in an effort by the department to slow the spread of the destructive insect.

As a prelude, department staff members will host the several open houses in treatment areas to offer attendees the opportunity to speak directly with those who work with the program, learn about the pest, and view maps of treatment areas.

In Franklin County, treatment areas include Blendon Township and Grandview Heights as corresponding open-house events are scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Blendon Township Senior Center in Westerville and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Grandview Heights City Hall.

Delaware County open houses are scheduled for Thursday and Feb. 12 at Trenton Township Hall in Sunbury and Delaware YMCA Community Center in Delaware, respectively. All meeting times are 6 to 8 p.m.

A Morrow County event is scheduled 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Mt. Gilead Village Hall.

Gypsy moths are invasive insects that attack more than 300 different types of trees and shrubs, with oak being the preferred species, ag officials reported in a press release. In its caterpillar stage, the moth feeds heavily on the leaves of trees and shrubs limiting their ability to photosynthesize. A healthy tree can usually withstand only two years of defoliation before it is permanently damaged or dies.

Currently in Ohio there are 51 counties under gypsy moth quarantine, limiting the movement of regulated articles out of those counties.

To combat this problem, the department has employed different types of treatment strategies to slow the spread of gypsy moth in Ohio. The three programs aimed to manage the pest, include:

• The Suppression Program, which occurs in counties where the pest is already established. Landowner(s) must voluntarily request treatment to help suppress populations.

• The Slow-the-Spread Program, which occurs in counties in front of the larger, advancing gypsy moth population. In these counties, officials work to detect and control isolated populations in an effort to slow the overall advancing gypsy moth infestation.

• The Eradication Program, which occurs in non-infested areas where an isolated population occurs, often due to the movement of infested firewood or outdoor equipment. Department officials use control treatments aimed at eradication of gypsy moth from these areas.

Treatments include use of a larvacide (Btk), a compound derived from a naturally occurring bacteria found in the soil that is effective in gypsy larvae control and a mating disruption product made of either flakes or liquid that disrupt the male moth’s ability to locate females. Neither treatment is toxic to humans, pets, birds or fish.

Treatment application depended upon location and the extent of the infestation, according to the department. All treatments require an aerial application.

Residents who are unable to attend the open houses and would like to provide official comment about the proposed treatment blocks should send correspondence to the department by Feb. 28. Letters sent via email should be addressed to plantpest@agri.ohio.gov. Hard copies can be addressed to the attention of the Gypsy Moth Program, Plant Health Division – Building 23, Ohio Department of Agriculture, 8995 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068.