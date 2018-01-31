Columbus staffing agency marking its 50th anniversary with charitable endeavors

There’s a two-fold meaning for local staffing agency Acloché’s name: One for the accolades its clients bestow upon them and the other from a French term meaning to wear many hats, something the Columbus company has carried out on a daily basis throughout its 50-year-old history.

“We’re appreciative of achieving our 50-year milestone,” said Kimberly Shoemaker, who has been the company’s chief executive officer since 2010.

The company is celebrating its anniversary with its “50 for 50” campaign, giving back to the central Ohio community with different acts such as lunch series at its several locations and free classes.

Recently the company had completed a month-long clothing drive for My Brother’s Closet, a nonprofit organization the Columbus Urban League started to provide appropriate interview attire for eligible men enrolled in a workforce initiative program.

“We’ve been very familiar with the incredible work that My Brother’s Closet, and on a broader scale the Columbus Urban League as a whole, has been doing for some time now. They are the kind of organization that truly cares about promoting and fostering the success of individuals in the same communities that we serve,” stated Sherri Bryant, Acloché’s regional director.

While Acloché has a national footprint, its largest is in Ohio serving 27 of the state’s 88 counties with the most concentration in central Ohio. “We really embed ourselves in these communities,” Shoemaker said.

Acloché started in 1968 as a franchise location for Olsten by George C. Ruch Sr. and Betty Lou Ruch.

The company expanded services and acquired other companies during the first three decades, according to the company’s website.

In 1999, the company became independent and rebranded under its current name. It relocated from its Easton Town Center location to its current one near Grandview Heights in 2011.

The company continues to specialize in staffing, direct hires, medical staffing and human resource services and has about 100 employees in central Ohio.

“Our mission is to connect people to complementary teams,” Shoemaker said.

The agency continues to stay current with the latest regulations for its HR services and adjusts its methods accordingly with a volatile labor market, she said.

Acloché celebrates it 50th year when artificial intelligence’s changes to the staffing industry, both internally and externally, are becoming more mainstream.

More than 72 percent of Americans worry that AI technology will replace them in their jobs, according to a Pew Research survey. On the other hand, some experts believe AI-oriented tools may help recruiters focus on skills instead of years of experience and education.

“There’s certainly a huge awareness of AI,” Shoemaker said.

She said some company processes have made the transition from paper to online improving the experience for job seekers and companies. But AI technology’s impact will more likely transition people in how they do their jobs.

“With any kind of technology its going to make us even smarter,” Shoemaker said.

Sexual harassment in the workplace has also become an emerging trend in the company’s industry as media figures, politicians and other celebrities have lost their careers from such allegations. Shoemaker said it was interesting to see the country shift towards a more zero-tolerance policy.

“It’s really opened up more dialogue with our clientele,” she said.

On the horizon, the company plans to grow its information technology and direct hire services and expand into new industries in the near future. For its 50 for 50 campaign, the company will have another clothing-drive in February with the Dress for Success as its next recipient.

“We’re very excited for the next 50 years,” Shoemaker said.