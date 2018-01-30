Report: Franklin County homeowners missing out on refinancing benefits

Franklin County had the highest rank in Ohio for missed savings from homeowners not refinancing their mortgages, according to a recent survey from SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company.

Residents could have saved nearly $28.35 million, or $1,051 per loan, according to the survey.

The county ranked higher than Cuyahoga County that missed nearly $16.54 million in savings, followed by Hamilton County ($16.19 million), Delaware County ($9.66 million), Summit County ($8.94 million), Warren County ($8.47 million), Butler County ($7.13 million), Montgomery County ($6.93 million), Lucas County ($5.37 million) and Lorain County ($5.16 million).

Some homeowners refinance their properties to get a lower interest rate on their loan. The refinance process allows homeowners get a new mortgage, which pays off the old one.

The process for refinancing is similar to getting the old mortgage.

Homeowners with a low credit score would have to apply to qualify for the lower interest rate and pay closings costs and other fees. And it does not have to be with the same mortgage lender from the first mortgage.

“But getting a lower refinance mortgage rate is not the end goal in itself,” the study stated. “The end goal is usually lower monthly payments. That means more room in the homeowner’s budget, less money paid to the lender and more equity more quickly.”

Other reasons homeowners refinance is to access funds stored in home equity, built up after making payments on the mortgage and gradually owning more of the house.

But refinancing re-starts the “equity clock” as the study noted. Homeowners often to have to decide whether to stick with a 30-year mortgage or pay higher monthly payments on a 15-year mortgage.

Some homeowners with good credit scores missed the opportunity to refinance their homes after the last housing crisis.

The study stated: “Refinancing a mortgage is exactly the kind of task that most of us like to put off, or avoid altogether. It takes sustained attention to detail, plenty of paperwork and wrangling with a bureaucracy.”

But there are risks to the practice. For example, homeowners who decide to relocate to another city would not be able to recoup losses from paying the associated costs with any recent refinancing.

Homeowners could have recently saved $5.4 billion in America if they had refinanced, according to a study published in the Journal of Financial Economics.

That study, co-authored by Benjamin J. Keys, Devin G. Pope, Jaren C. Pope, was based on data from 1 million mortgages from December 2010.

Researchers examined interest rates, payment history and other essential information to make their conclusions. They determined that 20 percent of homeowners who should have refinanced in 2010 did not.

“The median household would save $160 per month over the remaining life of the loan, for a total present-discounted value of forgone savings of $11,500, a particularly large consumer financial mistake,” the Keys’ study stated.

In another study from 2016, NerdWallet determined that American homeowners missed at least $13 billion a year by not refinancing their mortgages, based on an analysis of mortgage loan data from Black Knight Financial Services.

The study concluded that 5.2 million homeowners with good credit and equity could have saved an average $215 each month by refinancing.

“Mortgage refinancing has seen strong momentum in the past few years, as borrowers looked to take advantage of interest rates that fell from an average 6.3 percent in 2008 to a low of 3.35 percent in December 2012 and have not climbed much since,” Kamran Rosen, author of the analysis, added. “Even though Federal Reserve has started raising interest rates, they are still quite low.”

He suggested homeowners who don’t qualify to refinance can look into government-backed mortgages and other federal programs, consider rolling closing costs in the new loan and enlist a co-borrower.

“Make sure the time is right, figure out how to get the most savings, be sure to shop at more than one mortgage lender,” he said.