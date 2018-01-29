Bill aim to clarify how townships can re-sell unused cemetery lots

A bill that would allow Ohio townships to re-sell unused cemetery lots poses potential conflicts related to proper appropriation and fair compensation, according to Ohio Legislative Service Commission analysis.

House Bill 454 was proposed by northern Ohio Reps. John Patterson — a Jefferson Democrat — and Republican Steve Arndt of Port Clinton as a fix to a provision of a budget bill during the previous General Assembly’s session.

“Unfortunately, the law only pertained to lots purchased after July 24, 1986 — the effective date of the Ohio law that permitted the sale of cemetery lots,” Arndt said.

The lawmaker told committee members seated for the House State and Local Government Committee hearing of HB 454 that a one of his constituents recently had attempted to purchase an unused cemetery lot from a township in the district.

“The constituent verified with the cemetery personnel that the lot had been purchased in the early 1900s, yet no family member could be reached to determine if the lot would ever be used,” Arndt said. “In essence, the lot had been ‘vacated.’

“While the township would like to sell the unused lot, because it was purchased prior to July 24, 1986, current law prohibits such a sale.”

The bill would require a township that reclaims its interest in certain unused cemetery lots or entombment rights to compensate an owner who comes forward after the lot or right is reclaimed.

As Arndt noted, existing Ohio law allows townships to repurchase a cemetery lot or right from its owner at any time at a price mutually agreed upon.

Additionally, Ohio townships also may reenter or resell unused cemetery lots as long as the township notified or attempted to notify the current owner. Townships must compensate, at 80 percent of the purchase price, any owner who responds after the township reenters the owner’s cemetery lot.

These provisions, however, apply only to sales after the current law’s effective date: July 24, 1986.

“HB 454 would require a township to compensate the owner of unused cemetery lots purchased before July 24, 1986, which the township reenters after lack of response from the owner,” Patterson said during testimony. “Under our bill, a township would be required to compensate the owners by providing an available lot at no cost.

“If a lot is not available or if the owner declines the lot, the township must pay the owner 80 percent of the owner’s original purchase price or a price that is mutually agreed upon between the rightful owner and the township.”

The lawmaker noted the importance of the measure as more and more Baby Boomers advance in age

“… Cemeteries will be under increasing pressure to address this issue with limited space,” Patterson said. “This law protects the lot’s original owner, the townships, and allows more flexibility for potential owners to be buried in the lot of their choice.”

Analysis of HB 454 by the legislative service commission found that township’s may run afoul of Chapter 163 of the Ohio Revised Code.

“Although the law under the bill provides notice and compensation to a lot owner, a township may be subject to legal challenge for failure to follow all of the procedures established under Chapter 163,” Alyssa Bethel wrote for the commission. “For instance, filing a petition for appropriation in the proper court.”

Another possible conflict could arise from fair compensation of a lot or right after 1986 and that of the same lot or right purchased in the early part of the last century.

“Eighty percent of the original purchase price may not constitute due compensation in some cases,” Bethel continued. “For instance, a lot purchased for $100 in 1920 may be worth $1,200 in 2018; $80 is significantly less than today’s fair market value and probably would not be considered due compensation.

“This is not an issue under continuing law for post-1986 lots under R.C. 517.07 because lot owners agree to be subject to the 80 percent term.”

She summed up the township would be utilizing its contractual right to reclaim its interest in the lot and compensate the owner 80 percent of the purchase price rather than any appropriation authority.

Four fellow House members have offered cosponsor support of HB 454, which had not been scheduled a second hearing at the time of publication.