Social media can be beneficial for small businesses, but use can come with negatives

Social media can be a double-edge sword for businesses if they are not careful.

With more than 2 billion monthly active Facebook users and 328 million monthly active Twitter users, companies need to be aware of the pros and cons of interacting with social media, according to experts and publications.

“The statistics vary but somewhere between 25 percent to 50 percent of companies have a social media policy in place,” stated Donald Keller, of Pennsylvania-based McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC blog. “About 30 percent have policies that delineate how employees must present themselves when posting on the internet; nonetheless, 75 percent of the employees of these companies use social media regardless of the company’s policy.”

Keller said disgruntled employees can use social media to speak out about employers and co-workers using these social media platforms that could cause harm to the company’s reputation and employee morale.

Companies have to be carefule how to discipline employees because some actions on socila media could be classified as “protected, certified activity” under the National Labor Relations Act.

On the other hand, social media has become a valubale tool for employers.

For example, 65 percent of companies found new hires via social media and 87 percent said it was important to be on Linkedin, according to a September 2015 survey from the Society for Human Resource Management.

But according to free training material from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, employers have to be careful with what information employers use in the hiring process.

Decision-makers in such discussions should have screeners to raise flags for issues such as violence and illegal postings on their social media pages.

But the Forbes Human Resources Council companies should include in their policies the following: education about social media, a reminder of how social media can blur professional and personal lines, how to present views im a professional manner, respecting professional boundaries, keeping workplace issues confidential, clarifying ownership of opinions, clarity that it applies to all platforms and non-disclosing proprietary information.

“The lines between personal and professional have become increasingly blurred. How one represents themselves on a ‘personal’ social media account can often bleed over to their ‘professional’ interests,” stated Todd Richardson, an HR exeutive for Emplify. “I make it a point to remind employees that how they portray or express themselves on social media can often result in negative professional consequences. This simple reminder helps alleviate issues.”