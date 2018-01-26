Central Ohio home sales had another record-setting year in 2017

Home sales in central Ohio had a third-straight record-setting year in 2017 despite the tightest inventory of homes for sale on record.

There were 32,218 homes sold in central Ohio last year, which is 1.7 percent higher than 2016, according to the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

“It’s a mix of a healthy economy, people realize that homeownership can be a reality, interest rates remain favorable … it’s a perfect storm,” says Sara Walsh, president of Columbus Realtors. “Central Ohio and it’s suburbs have a whole lot to offer.”

Indeed, the Columbus area’s economy is booming with the local unemployment rate at a historically low point and thousands of new residents moving into the area each year.

The result is a local housing market that’s as hot as it’s been since the Great Recession.

Homes are selling fast and at prices higher than ever seen before.

“Our buyers, we have to prepare them for multiple offers, bidding wars,” said Walsh.

The average sales price of a home last year was $214,802, which was 6.3 percent more than in 2016.

In December alone the average sales price ($214,735) was 10 percent higher than the same month a year ago.

“The healthy economy of 2017 clearly produced many buyers who were persistent in the pursuit of home ownership,” said Walsh. “Sales prices have continued to steadily inch up month after month, leaving us with one of the strongest housing markets on record.”

So strong, in fact, that while not widespread yet, Walsh says it’s become more common to see curb offers — when the prospective homebuyer makes a purchase offer without seeing the interior of the home.

Often homesellers are getting multiple offers within the first 24 hours of listing the home, many above the asking price.

Sellers in central Ohio last year received, on average, 97.1 percent of their original list price at sale, according to Columbus Realtors.

That’s all a result of the tight inventory. Last year a home was listed for sale an average of 35 days, which is down from an average of 44 days in 2016. Four years ago that average was 79 days.

December inventory figures marked the 83rd consecutive month of year-over-year declines in inventory.

“Obviously (the answer) is building more homes. The infrastructure of Columbus keeps improving and people don’t have to live right near where they work,” said Walsh. “We’re blessed because we have land to build on and a relatively short commute.”

Demographically, she said the widely reported trend of millennials sitting on the sidelines is starting to change.

“Younger buyers, they’re realizing that not only does it provide housing, but it’s an investment,” said Walsh.

She also noted that more Ohio State graduates are deciding to make central Ohio their home after college, given it’s strong job market and attributes.

At the other end of the spectrum she says baby boomers are downsizing, but not in the traditional ways.

“They want a different space with amenities without the yard work but they don’t want to give up the quality,” said Walsh.

So baby boomers may be changing addresses, but the cost of their homes may not change. She said stand-alone condos are gaining popularity with older homeowners.

Inventory did creep up a little last month.

There were 1,493 central Ohio homes and condos listed in December, a 1.2 percent increase over the same month a year ago, although a 29 percent drop from November.

The resulting inventory of homes for sale at the end of December was 3,876, which is 16 percent lower than November and the lowest on record in more than 20 years.

The declines in inventory left central Ohio with a 1.4 months supply of inventory at the current sales pace, which is another all-time low.

That means that, if no more homes were added to the market, it would take less than 1.5 months to sell all the homes and condos currently for sale in central Ohio. (A balanced market is usually around 6.5 months supply, according to Columbus Realtors.)

“It’s not unusual for listings to taper off during the holidays,” Walsh said. “We’ll begin to see an uptick as spring approaches, if not sooner.”

“More sellers should feel ready and eager to list in 2018,” adds Walsh. “Economic indicators such as unemployment rates and consumer confidence are at healthy levels, and sellers currently hold the keys in the buyer-seller relationship.”

According to the latest Housing Market Confidence Index by the Ohio Association of Realtors, over the next year, 95 percent of respondents said they expect home prices to rise and 5 percent said they expect them to level.

“You talk to most Realtors and they believe (2018) will be a really strong year,” says Walsh.