Central Ohio unemployment rate dips to 3.7% in December

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.7 percent in December — two-tenths of a point lower than December 2016 rate of 3.9 percent.

Last year’s average unemployment rate was 4 percent compared with 4.1 percent in 2016, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Tuesday.

Additionally, the local civilian labor force in December was about 1,076,000 people — 6,000 more than the annual average — compared with about 1,055,000 in December 2016 with the annual average at about 1,051,000 people. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.

The unemployment rate at the cusp of the recession in December 2007 was 4.8 percent, the same as the year’s annual average rate. The region’s civilian labor force had an average 990,000 people that year.

That same number increased to 996,000 in 2008, but so did the annual average unemployment rate to 5.7 percent. For the same year’s December, central Ohio’s unemployment rate was 6.6 percent.

Although the recession officially ended in June 2009, central Ohio’s unemployment rate was 9.3 percent in December 2009 and civilian labor force at 995,000 for the year.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland researchers Murat Tasci and Caitlin Treanor released research that showed the recession’s impact on labor markets varied across the nation at the state level.

States that were rich in natural resources, such as North Dakota, were able to weather the recession better than other states, while Midwestern and Southern states had slower recoveries.

“Even though the Great Recession might feel like a distant memory, the episode’s effects on the labor market were so severe that they will be studied for some time to come,” Tasci and Treanor’s report stated.

In Franklin County, the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent in December compared with 3.8 percent the same month a year ago. The annual average for last year was 4 percent, the same as in 2016, with the average civilian labor force at about 676,000 people.

The county’s average jobless rate for 2009 was 8.5 percent and for December 2009 was 9 percent. Also, the civilian labor force was about 625,000 people.

In Ohio, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December and an average 5 percent for 2017 compared with 5 percent and an average 4.9 percent, respectively, in December 2016 and the whole same year.

During the one-year period, Ohio gained 38,500 non-farm jobs. That includes 16,400 goods-producing jobs, including 10,200 manufacturing jobs that offset 600 jobs mining and logging; and 26,800 in service-providing jobs, which accounts for 17,000 jobs lost in retail trade and 10,400 jobs lost in trade, transportation and utilities.

Ohio’s job gains also account for 4,700 jobs lost in government, including 1,000 at the federal level, 2,200 at the state level and 1,500 at the local level.

In the United States, the jobless rate was 4.1 percent in December and an average 4.4 percent last year compared with 4.7 percent in December 2016 with an average 4.9 percent for the whole year.