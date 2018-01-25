‘Alexa, finish my reports’ could allow small businesses to operate more efficiently

Imagine payroll being as simple as calling on Alexa or some other Siri-like, artificial-intelligence app to complete the task for the administrator.

According to industry insiders and tech publications, those days aren’t too far in the future, even for small businesses.

Salesforce.com reports that AI already has proven effective at automating repetitive tasks on which salespeople, human resources specialists and small business owners used to spend hours each week.

The time savings allows for those professionals to spend on the more thoughtful and creative aspects of their jobs.

The cloud-computing company recently published a list of apps that no small business should do without as more and AI apps come online.

The must haves include:

• Amy by x.ai, a smart assistant app that is “totally addictive,” insiders say. Amy handles meeting requests and the back-and-forth to pin down a time and place, responding and scheduling to all emails as a natural speaker;

• Narrative Science’s Quill, which is described as mindblowing. Quill takes a specific set of data and weaves it into a written document, Salesforce.com notes, making generation of earnings reports, for example, a nearly automatic process. It is said that humans are unable to distinguish the app’s writing from that of another person;

• DataRPM crunches data to make predictions about a variety of things. A Fortune 100 firm, uses the app “to predict potential asset failures and identify reasons to perform timely maintenance that reduces operation costs and risks,” according to Salesforce.com; and

• Textio, which uses AI to help companies improve job listings. The app accomplishes the task by analyzing every single word to determine attractiveness of the listing to a potential candidate. Additionally, Textio offers suggestions to strengthen phrasing or eliminate a subconscious bias.

The National Federation of Independent Business reports it expects AI to become even more mainstream, as the technologies learn, understand, express, foresee, develop, and function autonomously.

“AI can improve your business model, relationship with customers, analytics and marketing,” NFIB writes.

Small business owners and operators looking to be on board for the AI boom should begin now investing in data collection, integration, and training for AI strategy.

The small business advocate reports that 59 percent of organizations currently are collecting information to build such a strategy.

By 2020, the federation predicts, AI will be in the top-five investment priorities for Chief Investment Officers.