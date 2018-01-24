State ag official urges Ohio farmers to participate in agricultural census

It was 2013 when Ohio farmers and agricultural producers were last asked to respond to the United States Department of Agriculture Census of Agriculture.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has urged Ohio farmers and producers who have not yet done so to respond to the quinquennial survey which will accept responses through Feb. 5.

“The data collected from the Census of Agriculture is critically important as decision makers at all levels work to help agriculture grow in our state and country,” Ohio Ag Director David Daniels said in a press release. “Census data impacts nearly every Ohio farmer or producer through a variety of conservation and support programs.

“The census is important and I hope everyone involved in Ohio’s food and agriculture industry does their part.”

Census data is used to support rural infrastructure, farm service agency loan programs, natural resources conservation services programs and rural development funds.

The federal agency reportedly has improved the online form making responding easier and more convenient than ever. Additionally, federal law requires that all responses are secure and confidential.

“The census is the only source of comprehensive and impartial agricultural data for not only every county in Ohio, but every county in the nation,” Daniels added. “I understand some people might have pause sharing the information asked for, but please know the responses to the questions asked are confidential and the aggregated information is critical to shaping the future of agriculture for the next decade.”

The Census of Agriculture is a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them. The survey encompasses even the smallest plots of land with vegetables, fruit, livestock, equine or food animals are included, according to the press release

To respond, visit agcensus.usda.gov or mail in your questionnaire. Individuals with questions are advised to call USDA at 866-294-8560.