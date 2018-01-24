Small businesses slowly embrace cloud technology

Small businesses are getting savvy about the benefits that integration can provide.

According to SMB Group, over the past few years small business cloud adoption has soared; however, most still use disjointed point solutions, spreadsheets and email to manage financials, HR, sales, marketing and other key business functions.

But now, small businesses cite “integrating business applications” as their top area for technology investments.

According to SMB Group’s 2018 SMB Technology Trends report, 27 percent of small businesses have at least partially integrated some applications while 46 percent still rely on manual Excel file integration tools stating that “integrated suites have become too expensive or complex for the average small business to consider.”

“They want to replace manual data imports and exports data between applications to streamline operations, save time and reduce errors — whether on an employee’s paycheck, a tax return or a customer order,” the report stated.

Fortunately, small business-centric cloud ecosystems and platforms are opening up to provide realistic options for low cost, low effort application integration.

One such platform is Salesforce Customer Relationship Management, a cloud-based technology that is said to level the playing field.

“Instead of needing to make huge investments in hardware, software, and staff to manage it all, small businesses can use CRM to manage their businesses efficiently— to jump-start and nurture their growth,” according to a white paper released by Salesforce.

The technology is said to be low cost because there are no big up-front investments in hardware or getting up and running, and low risk because companies pay as they go. And as small businesses grow, the application grows with them.

In addition to being low cost and low risk, the white paper states the application also protects data with the same security trusted by some of the world’s largest and most security-conscious organizations.

And according to SMB Group’s report, 42 percent of small businesses surveyed say they plan to increase investments in this area.

Salesforce also connects applications most small businesses already rely on, such as email applications, Google Apps and other apps.

“You can simply use [them] within the Salesforce CRM or embed CRM into your email application,” according to Salesforce.

For small businesses that have an “on-the-go” aspect, customers can go mobile with Mobile Lite.

Businesses can access contacts, accounts, opportunities and other important information from a mobile device. This is free, and lets customers edit any CRM information.

Many small businesses also integrate Salesforce CRM with their accounting and back-office systems such as QuickBooks.

According to the white paper, this integration can eliminate hours of duplicated data entry and the errors that come with it.

Once customers are up and running, other ideas may come to mind of what you want to do with your business.

Chances are someone else has thought of them as well, so salesforce.com created the AppExchange for this specific reason. Many of the apps are free while some are available for a small fee.

Some examples of current applications are quoting, professional services automation, HR management and events management. The AppExchange also provides instant customizations and free dashboards.