Legislation to improve Ohio’s payday lending law progresses in House

A bipartisan effort to plug holes in the state’s flawed Short-Term Loan Act secured a second hearing before House lawmakers seated for the Government Accountability and Oversight Committee last week.

First and foremost, according to the bill’s joint sponsors — Reps. Michael Ashford, a Toledo Democrat, and Kyle Koehler a Republican from Springfield — making payday lenders perform as the legislature intended is the crux of House Bill 123.

“Today there are zero lenders who are licensed under the Short-Term Loan Act,” Ashford said. Instead, “payday loan companies found a loophole — they could become brokers and charge unlimited fees — and as a result, they charge Ohioans the highest prices in the nation.”

Auto title loans in the Buckeye State now list annual percentage rates, or APRs, at around 300 percent, according to the lawmakers.

Ashford said this sort of loan was nonexistent in the state before the attempt at reform in 2008.

“However, when payday lenders found the loophole, auto title lenders followed suit and entered our state offering loans at very high interest rates secured by the title to a borrower’s vehicle,” he continued. “HB 123 would also address auto title lending, which is severely lacking in regulatory oversight.

“Auto titles could still be used as collateral for lower-rate, less risky loans under Ohio’s traditional consumer finance statutes. It is well past time for state lawmakers to address these problems.”

Koehler explained the bill will tackle the problem with a three-pronged approach.

First, the bill would better define the Mortgage Loan Act, the Small Loan Act and the Credit Services Organization Act, to ensure the statutes match legislative intent.

“These changes are vital, as the Credit Service Organization statute (which is) intended for lenders offering debt consolidation for individuals owing more than $10,000, does not have restrictions on fees that may be charged,” he told committee members. “Lenders offering much smaller loans should not be governed by this statute.”

Secondly, HB 123 would retain the 28 percent interest rate limit enacted in the 2008 legislation and overwhelmingly affirmed by voters.

The provision would allow for a monthly fee of 5 percent of the amount of the loan — a maximum of $20.

“A monthly fee on a loan of $200 or $300 would be $10 and $15 respectively,” Koehler said. “A monthly fee on $400 or $500 would be the maximum amount of $20.”

Finally, the bill any required monthly payment of a loan would be capped at 5 percent of the borrower’s gross monthly income. “This is perhaps the most important part of HB 123, as it will eliminate the full payment requirement on the typical payday loan that causes what many people term ‘churning,’” the lawmaker continued. “Churning occurs when the borrower either has enough money to pay off the loan but immediately takes out a new loan to have money for the following week or doesn’t have enough money to pay off the loan so they pay a fee that can be $50 or even $100 to roll over the loan for another period.

“These are the fees that help create the astronomical APRs we talk about.”

The bill was intended to serve as something of a compromise for consumers and the payday loan industry.

“We know that one in 10 Ohioans takes out a payday loan, which allows them to borrow against future paychecks,” Koehler said during sponsor testimony. “As a representative, I understand there are those, in my district, who need access to this type of credit.

“Those with a bad credit history but who have jobs or a steady source of income and a checking account are hardworking individuals. They find themselves in need of extra cash to pay their bills before their next paycheck, or address unexpected emergencies like fixing a car so they can get to work.”

Ashford reminded his peers of another characteristic of the issue — its non-partisan nature.

“Every category of voter supports more regulation of payday loans,” he said. “A recent poll of likely Ohio voters found that 78 percent of Republicans, 75 percent of Independents and 88 percent of Democrats support more regulation of this industry.

“Eighty percent of likely voters in Ohio support the reforms outlined in HB 123.”

The bill had not been scheduled a third hearing before the committee at time of publication.