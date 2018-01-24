Anime business continues to draw success from its Eastland Mall site

The 18th annual Ohayocon will take place at the Greater Columbus Convention Center this weekend, but for Anthony Locke and Shane Mack, it’s an anime convention on an everyday basis at their business, Akiba Arcade.

“The only difference is there are not 10,000 people,” Locke said.

Now located at a more than 7,000-square-foot venue in Eastland Mall, Locke and Mack’s business contains two elements: a retail store of merchandise related to Japanese animation, games and comics and an arcade venue with more than 70 games, mostly imported from oversees.

It also hosts a variety of events each month including ones where people dress up in cosplay from their favorite anime characters just like at Ohayocon.

Akiba Arcade has organized the central Ohio’s anime convention game room in partnership with Snow Phoenix Gaming for the last few years, the owners said.

“It’s kind of an emerging market,” Mack said.

He met Locke at the Colossalcon anime convention in Sandusky in 2008. It was where the two were inspired to start a business that would a provide “a fix” for fans of anime conventions during slow periods.

The co-owners started the business in the back of a comic bookstore in the Short North in 2014. It was originally called Gotcha Gachapon, named after vending machines used in Japan to give out prizes.

Due to growth, the business relocated to another location in the Short North area the following year. But rising rental rates and landlord issues forced the owners to set their sights elsewhere.

Eastland Mall officials had reached out to the business to provide an entertainment option at the shopping center, Locke said.

And after hearing their business’ original name “murdered” so many times, the owners renamed it Akiba Arcade after the “nerd district” in Japan, Locke said.

The arcade business offers an admission price for all-day play and taps into central Ohio’s arcade market.

Locke and Mack said other similar businesses operate more as “barcades” that serve alcohol while patrons play arcade games for free, while Akiba attracts more competitive game players from various age groups with rarer games and regular gaming tournaments.

On the other hand, Akiba’s retail portion is more volatile because America’s and Japan’s interests in the latter country’s culture do not always align.

For example, Americans are interested in purchasing products related to Japanese animes that aired at least two decades ago. Locke said such merchandise would no longer be produced and existing merchandise from that time would be more expensive because of their rarity.

But anime has become more accessible with help from streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu.

“(Retail) goes up and down,” Locke said. “You literally got to go with the Netflix seasons.”

Figurines are a popular item because some customers like to display them at work and home to let everyone they’re a nerd, he said.

Often times, the owners communicate with their customers to determine what’s in demand and have diversified their selection to appeal to a more general audience.

The business uses third-party suppliers to import their merchandise and sells it at competitive prices compared with what an American tourist would buy at in Japan.

But the owners have to contend with bootlegged products that are low-quality but sell at a lower price.

Locke and Mack said they help educate customers, who often use smartphones while in the store to compare prices, before they purchase a product.

“They trust you to be the expert on the pricing,” Locke said.

He and Mack hope to have their own standalone location in the future and expand it to include a food and beverage option.

“Most people don’t do this everyday but we made a go of it and its doing pretty well,” Locke said.