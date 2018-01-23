OSU research: Consumers often knowingly or otherwise disregard ethics during purchases

Consumers are likely to forget or misremember facts about unethically-made products, according to research from The Ohio State University.

Whether it’s desks made using wood from rain forests or jeans made with child labor, researchers found in a series of studies that consumers would forget their products purchased were not environmentally-friendly or met fair labor practices.

“It’s not necessarily a conscious decision by consumers to forget what they don’t want to know,” stated Rebecca Reczek, co-author of the study and associate professor of marketing at The Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business. “It is a learned coping mechanism to tune out uncomfortable information because it makes their lives easier.”

In addition, Reczek’s latest findings complement earlier research released a year ago that found consumers not only did not want to work too hard to find out whether their favorite products were made ethically, but also ridiculed consumers who did make the effort as it undermines their commitment to pro-social values.

“It is this vicious cycle,” Reczek stated at the time. “You choose not to find out if a product is made ethically. Then you harshly judge people who do consider ethical values when buying products. Then that makes you less ethical in the future.”

On the other hand, ethics has become important to a company’s reputation, according to surveys over the last few years.

In one survey, 56 percent of U.S. consumers stop buying from companies they believe are unethical, according to research Mintel Group LTD, a London-based research market company, released in November 2015. Its research also indicated that 35 percent of consumers stop buying brands perceived as unethical even if there is no available alternative. Overall, 63 percent of consumers feel that ethical issues are becoming more important.

“When corporate social responsibility went mainstream in the early 2000s, incorporating social initiatives and linking to ethics was an effective way to attract attention and promote brand loyalty. Now, with more than half of consumers willing to stop supporting unethical companies, it’s become the norm and is often expected by consumers. These efforts are no longer differentiators and can even draw skepticism among consumers,” stated Lauren Bonetto, a former Mintel lifestyles and leisure analyst, at the time. “Brands have attempted to boost their ethical reputations by using icons, but these are only effective for reaching the most engaged consumers. Brands must consider alternative methods to showcase their ethical efforts, such as content marketing showing the full scope of a brand’s actions and participating in related grassroots efforts.”

And in Nielson’s 2015 report on consumer expectations of corporate sustainability, 66 percent of consumers said they were willing to pay more for sustainable brands, up from 55 percent in 2014 and 50 percent in 2013.

“Consumer brands that haven’t embraced sustainability are at risk on many fronts,” stated Carol Gstalder, a former senior vice president, reputation and public relations solutions, at Nielsen. “Social responsibility is a critical part of proactive reputation management. And companies with strong reputations outperform others when it comes to attracting top talent, investors, community partners, and most of all consumers.”

Reczek’s study is available online in the Journal of Consumer Research. She recommends companies should increase awareness about their ethical practices.

“Don’t make your customers rely on memory. Make sure you have reminders at the point of purchase that you’re an ethical brand,” she said.