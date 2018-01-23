Cashing out: Cashless business operations will continue to grow at steady rate

If pop-up stores, food trucks and ride-hailing service Uber have taught small business operators anything in recent years, it’s that successful businesses can operate without ever taking a single sawbuck for payment.

Smarter smartphones and a proliferation of affordable apps and widespread wifi, has made a cashless enterprise an option for nearly any business.

And, characteristic of technology, these tools become less costly by the day.

According to the National Federation of Independent Business, within two years more than half of all consumers — 56 percent — will use mobile payment technology, such as any of the mobile wallets offered by smartphone producers.

By 2020, the small business advocacy group estimates that 2015 mobile payment volume would have grown by 80 percent.

United States ranks fifth among cashless countries — behind Canada, Sweden, the United Kingdom and France, NFIB reported.

The organization suggests small businesses that don’t want to miss out on a single sale should incorporate mobile payment options, such as the platforms offered by Apple, Android and Samsung, at least. Further development could include in-app, in-browser or person-to-person payment platforms.

Additionally, new technology simplifying credit card transactions is making the shift away from cash possible, according to The Wall Street Journal. Square and Intuit GoPayment have credit card readers that plug into smartphones and tablets. That means more businesses can avoid the high cost of traditional point-of-sale systems and accept payment on the go.

In 2016, the value of credit card transactions exceeded cash transactions globally, the Journal reported.

A downside, of course, are the fees associated with credit and debit cards, especially Visa-branded cards. These fees can range between 1 and 3 percent of each purchase.

“Business owners should start by figuring out how much credit cards will cost them annually, versus how much they could lose by denying customers that option,” C. Curley wrote for NFIB in an article titled Pros and Cons of a Cash-Only Business.

Similarly, refusing to accept cash may confuse or alienate customers accustomed to shelling out bills, resulting in lost business.

One of the benefits of going cashless is eliminating the threat of robbery — a main concern of many small businesses, NFIB wrote.