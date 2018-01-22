Substitute bill addresses Judicial Conference concerns about domestic violence in dating relationships

The Senate Judiciary Committee in the Ohio Legislature recently conformed to judges concerns by coming up with a substitute bill that will expand protection orders for domestic violence victims in dating relationships.

Lorain County Common Pleas Judge Debra Boros, on behalf of the Ohio Judicial Conference, recognized the changes to House Bill 1, as a compromise between judicial concerns and intent of the bill’s sponsors.

Previously Boros testified that the measure would make it difficult for many victims to get a protection order by requiring proof of a dating relationship — an obvious, unintended consequence of HB 1.

“That proof would be impossible for many casually dating couples,” the judge said. “The problem is solved by expanding the protection in R.C. 2903.214, as we suggest, to help not only dating violence victims, but other potential petitioners as well.”

Republican Rep. Nathan Manning of North Ridgeville, a joint sponsor of the bipartisan bill noted upon the bill’s introduction to the senate committee that current law precludes individuals who are dating, but not cohabiting, from filing civil protection order.

“The U.S. Department of Justice defines dating violence as ‘violence and abuse committed by a person to exert power and control over a current or former dating partner, and this often involves a pattern of escalating violence and abuse over a period of time,’” the lawmaker said. “Due to the risk of ongoing violence in these situations, it is important that all victims of abuse have resources to protect themselves.”

Akron Rep. Emilia Sykes, the bill’s Democrat joint sponsor, said the Buckeye State joins Georgia as the only two states to not have modernized their domestic violence laws to include dating.

“Kentucky, the last border state to modernize their domestic violence laws to include all types of intimate partner violence, signed a bill into law in July of 2016 that gave victims of intimate partner violence, including dating violence, an explicit right to civil protection orders to protect victims from ongoing abuse,” she said.

Sykes referred to the Ohio Supreme Court’s holding since its ruling in State vs. Williams, as characterized by retired Justice Paul Pfeifer: “In Williams, by determining that the offense of domestic violence arises out of the relationship of the parties rather than their exact living circumstances, we interpreted the law broadly to include those who did not live with the offender but who also deserved protection under the law based on their relationship with the offender.”

“… That is exactly what Rep. Manning and I are addressing in HB 1 — ensuring that victims who are in violent relationships who deserve protection get the protection they need and deserve, by providing an explicit right to civil protection orders, a right that is not already set forth by Ohio statutes,” Sykes said. “As has been stated this right arises not only because of the violence but also, the nature of the relationship which gives rise to additional protection and is different than that of other violent interactions.”

The problem with the Williams ruling, Boros said, is that it requires satisfaction of two factors: Sharing of familial or financial responsibilities and consortium.

“Thus any gaps in current protection order coverage would not be for significant intimate dating partner relationships, but for victims in casually dating relationships,” the judge noted. “Casually dating victims would not only have difficulty proving they were ‘living as a spouse’ under the current domestic violence protection order statute and expansive case law, but it would be nearly impossible for them to prove the ‘existence of a dating relationship’ based on the current two factors.”

Senators reported the revised HB 1 out of committee. A full Senate vote and House consideration of the changes to the bill would occur before passage.