Pillar Technology gets investment infusion

Last week an undisclosed investment was made by NewSpring, a family of private equity funds, in Pillar Technology Group, a Columbus-based tech consulting firm.

Pillar said the proceeds from the transaction will be used to expand the company’s geographic footprint to capitalize on new customer bases and develop new products.

Pillar is a high-tech consulting company that solves problems by creating, transforming and innovating digital experiences to drive business further — into the future.

“The expertise and experience offered by NewSpring provides us with the resources necessary to help establish another Forge, our version of a think tank, ultimately expanding our geographic reach,” said Bob Myers, CEO of Pillar. “This geographic expansion will allow us to deliver more innovative technologies with improved quality to all of our clients across the nation.”

The Forge Network is a mindset, sometimes in a specific location, sometimes not.

“It’s where and how we work— mentally and physically,” said Myers. “Wherever our work takes us, we bring the Forge mindset with us.”

Pillar currently offers clients the opportunity to solve business problems in a non-constraints, creative and collaborative environment.

The company specializes in design thinking, embedded solutions and highly-complex software development that drives efficiency and innovation for digital interfaces, autonomous vehicles and smart cities, according to a press release.

Some of their projects include software development for a state judicial agency, optimizing a medical assessment tool for chest pains in emergency rooms, and digital agriculture by creating a tractor that knows when crops need watered and the exact amount needed.

“We take pride in what we do,” Pillar’s website states. “So when we see something within our business that’s working really, really well — we share the wealth. Our goal is to make what works for us, work even better for you.”

“Pillar Technology is a leader in agile consulting, creating software at a fast pace within their large and growing market— enabling them to establish themselves as an industry leader,” said Greg Barger, a general partner with NewSpring. “We look forward to working with Bob and the Pillar Technology team to accomplish their expansion goals while further capitalizing on their already significant growth.”

Pillar was founded in 1996 and is rooted in extreme programming and code, design thinking and marketing.

The company has created smart grid platforms for energy efficiency, built embedded software for scientific databases and helped a variety of Fortune 500 organizations solve problems through digital solutions.