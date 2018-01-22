Ohio health official: Busy start to flu season

Ohio health official: Busy start to flu season

Perhaps the most remarkable characteristic of the current, nationwide flu epidemic is how widespread the virus is so relatively early in the flu season, according to a local health official.

Every state, with the exception of Hawaii, reports widespread activity, Franklin County Public Health Infectious Disease Program Supervisor and Epidemiologist Radhika Iyer says.

What that means for the duration, however, is unclear, she said.

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, a runny or stuffed nose, body aches, headaches, and fatigue.

According to the most recent data, 387 individuals stricken with the virus have been hospitalized in Franklin County. Seniors made up the greatest number of flu hospitalizations at 207.

Individuals between the ages of 50 and 64 made up the second-largest segment of hospitalizations at 89.

Seventy-three cases were reported among the 18- to 49-year-old cohort; six cases were reported among those aged between five and 17; and 12 cases were reported among infants up to four years old.

“We are continuing to get reports of new cases this week,” Iyer said.

Another week’s worth of data was to have been released by the time of publication.

The state as a whole, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reports high activity — a little less than the border states of Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia, but significantly more than neighbors Michigan and Pennsylvania, which report more moderate numbers.

Iyer said this season’s flu is trending similarly to that of the 2014-15 season.

“We see flu cases every year and cases peak at different times each flu season,” she said. “The numbers are high early this year but it is too early to predict what type of season it will be as a whole.”

Influenza A-H3N2 viruses, of which there are 410, have been most common flu viruses circulating this season, the health official said.

Another Influenza A — H1N1 — has shown up in 67 different viruses, while two varieties of Influenza B have appeared this season.

Iyer was unable to report any adult fatalities as the county office does not collect surveillance data, specific to the demographic. Franklin County Public Health, however, does collect flu-associated pediatric mortality.

“We are happy to report that we do not have any pediatric deaths related to flu,” she said.

As a typical flu season continues through the winter months, central Ohioans have time to act in defense of the viruses.

“Flu shots are still available throughout the area at retail pharmacies,” Iyer said. “It isn’t too late.

“Get one today if you haven’t already.”

She also suggested individuals wash their hands often, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home when they are sick.