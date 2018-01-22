Examining the pros and cons of employees using their own electronic devices for work

Smartphones and laptops and tablets have become part of people’s everyday life and while such devices have generally become ingrained in the workforce, businesses continue to weigh the pros and cons of a bring your own device, or BYOD, policy.

The policy would allow employees to use their own personal technology for work-related purpose and accessing privileged company information and applications.

Mobile Business Insights reports that North America’s adoption rate of BYOD policies started at 36 percent at the beginning of 2017 and projected to start at nearly 50 percent this year, based on a MarketsandMarkets survey.

The trend started more than a decade ago. Some companies were supplying their employees with antiquated flip phones and BlackBerry phones, according to a report from Cleveland-based Vestige Digital Investigations, a company that specializes in digital forensics and cybersecurity and has an office on Olde Worthington Road in Westerville.

But Apple’s release of the iPhone in 2007 led to employees’ desire to use their own products. The Great Recession, which started later the same year, encouraged companies to allow employees to use their own technology as a way to reduce a line-item expense.

The average worker saves 81 minutes per week in productivity by using a personal device at work and thus saving a company $1,300 every year in device and software costs, according to San Bruno, Calif.-based technology company Sapho.

On the other hand, Sapho listed data security as the most common problem with BYOD policies in the workplace as two-third of employees have not activated security features on their devices.

Other issues include training and resources and the rising number of devices per user increases, which puts on strain on the company’s network capacity.

“The issue with BYOD is that you have devices that are largely out of the control of the organization containing your vital information. Emails with and without important attachments, text messages and custom applications — all of this sits on phones owned by your employees,” Vestige Chief Technology Officer Greg Kelley stated. “Your network, containing all of your important information, not to mention data that may be protected by regulations, has all sorts of access points from servers to laptops to desktops. As a company, you have control (or at least can implement) over those devices through group policies, anti-virus.”

As far as those BYOD devices, “Can you implement best-practice security controls over the devices? Can you install anti-virus on those devices and monitor their activity? Can you at the very least impose encryption on the devices so that when they are stolen or accidentally left somewhere (such as a cab or at airport security) the information and access to those devices is protected?” he asked.

Kelley said companies need to understand the security implications before implementing a BYOD policy.

He recommends companies review existing policies, if any, and what data protections are in place. He also recommends working with a third-party to come up with the best plan.

Companies could consider questions about what security measures are forced upon BYOD devices — do employees own some of the relevant data on their phones, can they account for all BYOD devices and do they have a BYOD policy measure in place for employees who leave?

“I’ve seen many times in the case of BYOD devices, an ounce of prevention is an ounce well spent,” Kelley said.