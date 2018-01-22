Dublin consultants say retail industry’s woes will worsen, but offers hope for the future

Dublin consultants say retail industry’s woes will worsen, but offers hope for the future

While central Ohio made it to the next round of Amazon’s selection process for its second headquarters, the e-commerce retail giant’s rise has altered consumer expectations of the retail industry.

Some brands are finding ways to neutralize the “Amazon effect,” according to WD Partners.

The Dublin-based consulting agency released a white paper that examines the good, the bad and the ugly of the landscape for retailers.

“I can’t think of another time in history of retail where there’s so much going on with all three categories,” said Lee Peterson, the firm’s executive vice president of brand and strategy and design, during a presentation at a RetailSpaces event in Palm Springs, Calif., in September.

RetailSpaces is an invite-only retreat for store development design and construction leaders, providing thought-provoking talks from industry experts.

Peterson provided statistics about the state of retail with some findings from the firm’s research paper.

He broke it down by the three categories, with a nod to Clint Eastwood.

He started with the ugly.

In terms of store closures, “I predict that 2018 is going to be worst than 2017,” Peterson said.

The United States had an all-time record for store closings last year.

Since Jan. 1, 2017, retailers have announced plans to shut down more than 6,700 stores, according to Fung Global Retail & Technology, a retail think tank.

The closings have led to job losses of about 56,000 as of September. Meanwhile Amazon has added 6,500 jobs, mostly warehouse work, in Ohio last year, Peterson said.

“We need good people in the field of retail,” he said.

Retailers have struggled because foot traffic has declined by 10 percent over the last five years, according to data from PYMNTs.com that Peterson cited in his presentation.

“That’s a real monster,” he said.

Peterson said he expects 25 percent of American malls to close within the next five years.

He used Columbus as a an example, which has two solid performing malls, Polaris Fashion Place and Easton Town Center.

Now for the bad.

Peterson said retailers haven’t figured out how to provide good customer service. He said almost everyone has experienced challenges asking store employees for assistance in finding items.

Nearly 17 percent of retail shoppers said sales associate interactions was the number one area where retail needs to improve, according to a survey of 1,117 people Irvine, Calif.-based BDS Marketing conducted last year.

Other issues for retailers were reaching out to digital natives, those under 30, and marketing to artificial intelligence platforms as Alexa through the Amazon Echo device.

Peterson said advertising agencies are in trouble when people ask voice services, such as Alexa and Google Assistant, to shop for products such as toothpaste.

Such agencies, which have marketed whitening and flavor toothpaste to people, will have to come up with ways to market to AI technology services.

For the good, Peterson used research findings from WD Partners white paper. A portion of the white paper includes a survey of 3,000 consumers identifying what new strategies would increase their likelihood to purchase products.

The showroom concept was among the best tools retailers could use as 58 percent consumers were more likely to purchase products that way. Showrooms have products for customers to examine but are not for purchase. Instead if they like the product, consumers can order the product to be shipped to their address.

Peterson said online sales will outdo in-store sales in the next five to six years. Another tool retailers can take advantage of is the “buy online, pick-up in store” concept where shoppers can order products to be picked up at a brick-and-mortar location.

Forty-nine percent of consumers were more likely to purchase with the help of “check out” stores where consumers go to physical locations to pick up items without any in-person monetary transaction as its done virtually when they walk out of the store.

Experiential retail, where consumers can engage with the product, had the same likelihood.

In addition, the use of artificial intelligence in stores would increase the likelihood of purchases by 41 percent.

And although 35 percent of consumers were likely to buy items from pop-up shops, Peterson said the concept was a good brand awareness tool. New malls that integrate residential living, streetscape and open spaces were important.

“You have to make them want to go to stores,” Peterson said.

Retailers may also need to change how they measure their return on investments. Instead of year-over-year sales and footfalls, retailers should focus on impressions on social media and online sales in a geographic market, Peterson said.

He cited Walmart as a good example of retailers evolving with the times.

The retailer does a good job with the buy online, pick-up in store concept and the retailer’s acquisition strategy has also helped them to improve their expertise in e-commerce, showrooms and millennials, Peterson said. It’s helped the company’s online sales increase by 63 percent in recent years, he said.

“Are you being out-innovated by Walmart?” he asked his audience.