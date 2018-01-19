Ohio universities rank high for luring research funding from companies

Ohio universities rank high for luring research funding from companies

Ohio ranks fourth for its share of industry funding for university research.

The state’s university research receives 8.7 percent from industries, following Kansas (12.1 percent), Georgia (10.6 percent) and Kansas (9.5 percent), according to a report the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation released last week.

The states with the lowest share of industry-supported research at the university level are Rhode Island, Nebraska, Hawaii and South Dakota, their shares at less than 2 percent, while the national average is 5.9 percent.

“All states, but especially the laggards, would benefit from policies to attract more industry research funding, because there are correlations to tech-based economic activity,” said ITIF President Rob Atkinson, the report’s author. “At the National Science Foundation, in Congress, and among the academic community as a whole, industry-university partnership models have been an afterthought at best — and at worst viewed as an unseemly attack on the ivory tower. Those attitudes need to change.”

Additionally, The Ohio State University ranks third among the top 50 research institutions for the highest share of industry funds despite being ranked No. 22 in total research funding, according to the report.

The university received nearly $818.47 million in research and development funding with the industry share at 15.6 percent.

On the other hand, John Hopkins University in Baltimore, which was ranked first in total research funding, ranked fourth for the lowest share of industry dollars.

The university received nearly $2.44 billion in total research funding with 3.1 percent of it from industry dollars.

Overall, there is a five-fold gap in the share of industry dollars between the top and bottom 10 institutions among the top 50 research universities. The report credited Ohio State’s “strong engineering programs” as a reason for attracting a large share of industry dollars.

Since World War II, industry funding of university research has increased and decreased usually in reaction to federal government funding.

Industry fund levels were low at less than 3 percent from the war to the 1970s.

It started to increase in just before the 1980s because of more science-based industries growing including information technology and biopharmaceuticals along with government policy changes.

Industry funding reached a peak of 7.4 percent in 1999 before it started to decrease, according to the report.

One common trait the leading states shared were robust state-supported technology commercialization programs, according to the report.

Nearly 64 percent of $2.3 billion in U.S. expenditures for research and development from state government agencies came from five state governments including Ohio, according to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics’ Survey of State Government Research and Development.

The ITIF’s report calls on all states to adopt policies specifically focused on spurring universities to attract industry funding.

Recommendations include target increases in programs and areas linked to technology needs and capabilities of in-state companies; modify tax credits for companies that fund academic research and tie a portion of total education funding to how well universities obtain industry funds for research and development.

“Contrary to skeptics’ arguments, there is no indication that industry involvement comes at the expense of high-quality research or academic standards,” Atkinson said. “But the evidence does suggest that having strong industry funding for university research in many cases can spur an increase in tech-based economic activity.”