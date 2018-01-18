Columbus-based BriskHeat bought by Swedish company

A Sweden-based company will partially purchase BriskHeat Corp. one of the world’s largest cloth heating jacket manufacturer.

NIBE has agreed to buy 60 percent of BriskHeat outstanding shares and will purchase the remainder in the future.

BriskHeat will be consolidated into the NIBE Element North America subsidiary immediately but will continue to run its operations and support from its 4800 Hilton Corporate Drive location, under the management of Domenic Federico, along with its product locations in Vietnam and sales and warehouse facilities in China and the Netherlands.

BriskHeat employs about 650 employees.

“BriskHeat represents another key step in our strategy to become the leading electric heating supplier worldwide; this time in the important and growing Semiconductor Industry,” said Gerteric Lindquist, chief executive officer of NIBE, in a statement.

Founded in 1949, BriskHeat provides flexible surface heating elements, controls and accessories for a variety of industries, but primarily the semiconductor industry.

Other markets include the composite, petrochemical, plastics and consumer product industries.

The company has about $39 million in sales and an operating margin above 15 percent.

“Here BriskHeat has an important and growing global customer base with both the manufacturers of semiconductor equipment (OEMs) and the actual manufacturers of semiconductors themselves. BriskHeat’s presence in this and other end markets, combined with NIBE Element’s worldwide manufacturing footprint and engineering activities will provide for significant synergies and growth opportunities going forward,” Lindquist said.

Earnest Briscoe, a retired two-star major general, founded the company as Briscoe Manufacturing Co. on Dec. 1 after borrowing against a $300 insurance policy, according to the company’s website.

It made airplane wing de-icers and a now well-renown knitted and braided heating element, which is still now used in products.

The company experienced major expansion of product lines during the 1950s when the first cloth heating jacket was introduced, providing heat and insulation for a variety of systems.

From the 1950s to 1981, the company’s products were sold under the “Briskeat” label.

The 1970s was a decades of innovation for the company as product lines continued to expand.

The company changed its name to BriskHeat Corp. in 1984 and became a major participant in the semiconductor industry in the 1990s.

The company relocated its headquarters to its current location from 1055 Gibbard Ave., which had been its home since 1952.

BriskHeat’s new owner, NIBE, is a global group that contributes solutions for indoor climate and comfort and components for heating and control for industries and infrastructure.

The manufacturer started more than 60 years ago in the Swedish province called Småland. NIBE now has operations and sales on five continents with sales exceeding about $1.7 million in 2016.

Last year, the company was ranked No. 4995 on 36th annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America.

“With our growth exploding, we know the future is bright. We look forward to continuing to serve our current customers as well as helping new ones meet their needs,” Craig Wilson, BriskHeat’s vice president of marketing and corporate communications, stated in September.

NIBE’s operations break down in three different business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The company employs more than 13,500 employees in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.