Think tank wants ‘broader perspective’ on regional economic study committee

A representative of the Greater Ohio Policy Center told Ohio Senate members that a bipartisan plan to create a regional economic study committee would be better served to include individuals from an advocacy group, an Ohio foundation and a representative of a metropolitan planning organization.

During the Government Oversight and Reform Committee’s second hearing of House Bill 122 last week, Jason Warner, government affairs manager for the think tank, said a broader perspective would be the end result if the committee included the additional members.

“The Local Government Innovation Council, created by the legislature in 2011, includes both a representative of an Ohio-based advocacy group and a representative of an Ohio-based foundation,” Warner said. “Greater Ohio believes these individuals would provide a unique perspective to the Regional Economic Development Alliance Study Committee.”

In addition, he said, inclusion of a few more members in the group would provide both a broader pool of potential representatives and a more expansive perspective.

“We believe these two representatives should replace the Regional Prosperity Initiative Chairperson as ex-officio members of the study committee.”

Warner’s argument for inclusion of a member from a metropolitan planning organization noted the organizations’ expertise in examination of regional needs, in addition to addressing regional economic development efforts and sharing of services.

“Greater Ohio has long supported policies that promote regional sustainable growth,” Warner said. “Research by Greater Ohio and others have shown that sprawling land use and development patterns have become economically, environmentally and socially unsustainable for the state and its regions.

“We see HB 122, which creates the Regional Economic Development Alliance Study Committee, as being an important vehicle in fostering thoughtful consideration and review of ways that cities, counties, townships and other public entities can best partner to economically compete from regional areas of strength and effectively address regional needs across Ohio.”

Rep. Steve Hambley, R-Brunswick, who jointly sponsored the measure with Democrat Rep John Rogers of Mentor-on-the-Lake, recognized collaborative metropolitan economic development has demonstrated benefit to all participating entities.

“The committee would study the features, benefits, and challenges involved in establishing metropolitan economic development alliances that would incentivize cooperation, enhance success, and provide for greater efficiency in economic development among participating municipal corporations, namely in metropolitan areas,” he said during sponsor testimony. “The committee may also consider the process and structure of such alliances and review legislative proposals.

“In completing its study, the committee shall consult with various groups, including county commissioners, township trustees, mayors, city council members, members of statewide and metropolitan organizations, and members of chambers of commerce.”

HB 122 proposes committee membership consist of the following:

Three members of the House of Representatives, not more than two of whom are members of the same party, appointed by the Speaker of the House.

Three members of the Senate, not more than two of whom are members of the same party, appointed by the Senate President.

The Governor, or the Governor’s designee.

Two representatives from academia engaged in relevant fields of study, appointed by the Committee’s co-chairpersons.

Two individuals who are economic development professionals, appointed by the Committee’s co-chairpersons.

wThe chairperson of the Regional Prosperity Initiative or the chairperson’s designee, as a nonvoting, ex officio member.

The House speaker and Senate president would appoint a member each to serve as a co-chairperson of the committee, Ohio Legislative Service Commission analysis of the bill provided.

The committee, then, would be charged with holding an initial meeting as soon as practicable after the last member is appointed, with all subsequent meetings held at the call of the co-chairs.

“Not later than one year after the bill’s effective date, the committee must submit a report of its findings and conclusions to the governor, the speaker of the House, and the Senate president,” Emily Wendel wrote for the commission. “The committee ceases to exist upon the submission of its report.”

The bill cleared the House in an overwhelming majority and enjoys broad cosponsor support.

HB 122 had not been scheduled a third hearing in the Ohio Senate as of publication.