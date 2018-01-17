Craft beers, breweries at Columbus Beerfest spotlight the industry’s growth

A beer at a microbrewery in Birmingham, Ala. Craft breweries are raising a glass to the Republicans’ new tax overhaul: It cuts the excise tax on beer. (Photo: Dave Martin, AP)

Craft beers, breweries at Columbus Beerfest spotlight the industry’s growth

When Collin Castore and his friends started Seventh Son Brewing Co., it was the seventh brewery in the central Ohio region.

Or the eighth, “depending on how you count it,” the president of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association said. “Now there’s about 35 of us. It’s a great brewing community and we feel lucky to be a part of it.”

Nevertheless, the brewery at the southwest corner of East Fourth Avenue and North Fourth Street continues to grow as it approaches its fifth anniversary this April.

Since Castore and his friends Jen Burton and Travis Spencer, partnered with head brewer Colin Vent from the start, Seventh Son has produced more than 160 different styles of beer, employs 26 employees and is expanding the 5,000-square-foot location with an additional 15,000 square feet plus more patio space, Castore said.

“We’ve had a great five-year run and looking forward to the next five,” he said.

The brewery’s fans and the curious can try its selection of beers at the 8th annual Columbus Beerfest this weekend at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The winter event will feature hundreds of beers from more than 130 different breweries.

The craft beer industry’s outlook this year is positive as it continues to grow and following recent legislation.

Ohio’s craft beer industry ranks fourth in the nation in craft beer production and seventh with the largest economic impact in 2016, according to the Brewers Association’s economic report.

The industry employs 15,762 full-time employees with average annual wage $47,582 with a total economic impact of $2.67 billion.

Additionally, there are 254 breweries in Ohio with 88 in planning, according to Ohio Craft Brewers Association.

Craft breweries, distilleries and wineries across the country may welcome lower federal excise taxes included in the recent tax reform the president signed into law last month.

The Brewers Association estimates the 182 breweries who produce 2 million barrels or less will see their federal excise tax rate halved, to $3.50 per barrel for the first 60,000 produced, from $7 per barrel.

After that, they’ll pay $16, down from $18. The tax relief is estimated to represent $142 million in savings nationally.

The “legislation is a tremendous step forward for America’s small brewers, located in almost every congressional district in the nation,” stated Bob Pease, president and chief executive officer of the Brewers Association. “Small brewers are the growth engine in this industry.”

Castore said he’s looking forward to this year and beyond with the brewery’s expansion and the addition of new equipment to utilize.

The expansion will increase the breweries production to more than 8,000 barrels from 3,000, he said.

Castore is also opening a sister location called Antiques on High at 716 S. High St. tentatively this late spring. Named after the location’s former antiques shop, the new bar will feature Sour and Wild Belgian-style beers with some of Seventh Son’s products on tap; and a rooftop patio.

“We’re not taking over the world and we want to stay in the Columbus and Cleveland area,” he said.

Castore said good breweries are still appreciated in the industry and that Indian Pale Ales continue to be the most popular beer styles. But he hopes beer drinkers will gravitate to other great and underappreciated styles.

“We’ll see how it goes,” he said.