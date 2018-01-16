Report indicates conditions ripe for busy year of mergers, acquisitions

Research released last week shows that healthy financial conditions drive increased merger and acquisition activity within the middle market.

Released by the National Center for the Middle Market, a survey showed 60 percent of its respondents stated this activity plays a very important role in their growth strategy.

The center surveyed 400 strategic decision makers from middle market companies that completed a M&A in the past three years or are highly likely to sell all or part of a company in the next three.

According to the center, the middle market is an “extremely attractive market” for M&A, and it is crucial to the companies that participate in it. Buyers, specifically, hope to obtain 26 percent of their total growth from their acquisitions.

However, the survey revealed that there is a lack of M&A experience within this sector.

“Lack of experience with mergers and acquisitions causes middle market executives to underestimate issues that arise when bringing two companies together,” said Thomas Stewart, executive director of the center. “Without undergoing the rigorous planning associated with these transactions, one can experience unpleasant and costly surprises during or after the deal.”

Among companies that bought or sold in the past three years, roughly 30 percent were doing their very first deal, and about 40 percent say they do deals infrequently. As a result of this inexperience, middle market executives may fail to drive the best bargain or may encounter unexpected challenges that impede the success of both deal execution and post-merger integration.

And the biggest challenge for both buyers and sellers is this integration. This includes integration of technology systems, company culture, staff and administrative processes.

“Many found that a change in culture is resisted by many employees,” the report reads. “Making sure that key talent stays in place post-merger or acquisition, and that salespeople don’t walk out the door with important customers, are other talent-oriented integration challenges companies must consider.”

Another difficulty is valuation of a company. According to the data, 40 percent of buyers and 50 percent of sellers find it very to extremely difficult to assess the value of the business they are attempting to buy or sell.

Public data points are scarce for middle market companies, the majority of which are privately held, and make it difficult to find comparables, the research found.

Clearly, no one wants to sell to the wrong buyer or for too low a price; nor do buyers want to overpay or invest in the wrong target, said Stewart.

Today, the stakes are higher than ever as the result of an increasingly competitive M&A environment, according to the research. Large sums of capital are waiting to be invested due to record-high corporate profits, the availibility of bank loans and other debt capital, and the growth of private equity.

That, combined with favorable economic conditions and rising executive confidence, drives the competition and intensity in the market.

The research also stated many middle market companies may be struggling with M&A due to not acquiring an external advisor when looking for the right acquisition target or buyer.

It showed that only one third of buyers looked for targets with help from external law firms and instead relied on internal executives or top managers.

“Bringing the right people to the table early in the deal-making process helps to pave the way to a more successful deal, as well as identify potential costly red flags,” said Doug Farren, the managing director of the center. “Objectivity is extremely important when buying or selling a company. Bringing in external help can help to build the right deal team and make smarter decisions.”

According to a press release outlining the survey, recommendations from the center’s research can help executives gain a better understanding of the M&A landscape, identify areas that deserve careful consideration before a merger or sale, and know when and why to bring in expert help.

The middle market is defined by companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $1 billion, which includes family-owned businesses, sole proprietorships and private equity-owned companies, and represents approximately 3 percent of all U.S. companies.