Ohio Ag Department recognizes 10 historic central Ohio farms

The Ohio Department of Agriculture has recognized 10 farms owned by the same family for at least 100 years old in the central Ohio region last year.

The recognized farms in Columbus’ 10-county metropolitan statiscal area started from 1855 to 1917.

The ODA recognized 125 farms for reaching their new century, sesquicentennial or bicentennial milestones with nearly 1,500 registered in the Ohio Historic Family Farms program.

“Our historic family farms are an important link to Ohio’s great agricultural history and promising future,” stated David Daniels, the ODA’s director. “It’s an honor every time we are able to recognize Ohioans who take such great pride in their own agricultural heritage.”

Ohio’s farm operations take up 14 million acres in the state with 74,500 farms, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Food and agriculture is the state’s largest industry contributing $105 billion annually to the state’s economy and providing jobs to one out of seven Ohioans, according to a 2014 fact sheet from the ODA’s Office of Farmland Preservation.

The office strives to preserve farmlands for future generations as Ohio had lost 6.9 million acres of farmland between 1950 and 2000.

The oldest of the 10 farms recognized last year was Bruce Farms, founded in 1855 owned Larry and Tom Bruce in Licking County.

The other farms were Jefrrey and Karen Hughes and William A. Thompson III farms, both founded in 1893 in Delaware County; Walter and Jo Ann Bader’s farm (1904) and James and Teresa Bopes’ farm (1891) in Fairfield County; the Cornwell Family Farm (1896), Leist’s farm (1888), Beougher’s farm (1917) in Pickaway County; and Theodore W. and Susan Dellinger’s farm (1913) and John J. Wiley’s farm (1917) in Union County.

Franklin County did not have any farms listed last year but has five total registered in the program. Those farms are Rodney Wildermuth’s farm founded in 1809, Donald Long’s farm (1815), Kenneth Fulk’s farm (1854), the Hall Family Farm (1857) and Richard Wolpert’s farm (1898).

The ODA’s Ohio Historic Family Farms is a voluntary recognition program and has recognized century farms since 1993, bicentennial farms since 2013 and the sesquicentennial farms since 2016. The ODA recognized eight historic farms in central Ohio for 2016 and three in 2015.

“The state’s historic family farms program provides a direct link to Ohio’s impressive agricultural heritage and history,” Daniels stated. “While their operations are diverse, all the families share a deep pride in their land and the stories behind it.”