Bill would enhance penalties for drug offenses near treatment centers

Bill would enhance penalties for drug offenses near treatment centers

Ohio’s opiate addiction and overdose problem has revealed perhaps the ugliest aspect of the illegal drug trade — the practice of preying on ex-users who seek rehabilitation.

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson shared with lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives the story of his stepson who died of a fentanyl overdose, despite having been treated at a residential facility before moving in with Dobson and his mother and spending a year and a half trying to kick a heroin addiction.

“My story is not meant to merely to provide an emotional tug at your heart,” Dobson said to members of the Criminal Justice Committee. “It’s to provide a demonstration of the strength of opiate addiction.

“From a young man who could cogently, passionately and skillfully argue issues of politics or philosophy, I received lies and manipulation. Mike pawned just about anything he could, including property of mine. Actions he would never take in his right mind, he did because of the often overwhelming urge to return to his addiction.”

Dobson’s adult stepson sought treatment at the Zepf Center in Toledo for several months, the prosecutor said.

“During our visits, (he) would tell his mom and me that he could walk a block in any direction from there and get heroin,” he said.

He sought outpatient drug addiction treatment back at home, while at the same time, he studied for a professional license. Dobson’s stepson embarked on a new career in Denver and, within three months of the move, he was found dead of a fatal overdose.

“Drug dealers well know the desperation of those trying to recover,” Dobson said. “They know where their market is.

“Because of this, they surround and try to infiltrate recovery housing and programs.”

He offered as evidence a local news report out of Toledo covering the very issue.

“The reporter stated, ‘Those in rehab told police, while taking breaks outside the clinic, drug dealers try to offer them free heroin and cocaine to get them hooked again,’” Dobson recounted.

The county prosecutor studied the issue further and came up with an idea to pitch to Rep. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, legislation that would enhance penalties for certain drug offenses that occur within 1,000 feet of a community addiction services provider.

“For those people currently addicted to a substance, the decision to seek treatment is not only difficult, but it can be life-changing,” Gavarone told committee members. “However, the pull their addiction has on them is usually strong and the odds they face to complete treatment at a rehab facility, even under perfect circumstances, are long.

“And even if a person completes treatment, they are in an extremely vulnerable state of mind and it is probable they will relapse. They are perfect prey for dealers.”

House Bill 296 would set the new penalty enhancements at the same level as existing penalty enhancements for drug offenses committed in the vicinity of a school or juvenile.

The offenses covered by the bill are:

Corrupting another with drugs;

Aggravated trafficking in drugs;

Trafficking in drugs;

Illegal manufacture of drugs;

Illegal cultivation of marihuana;

Illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs;

Illegal dispensing of drug samples;

Trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances;

Promoting and encouraging drug abuse; and

Fraudulent drug advertising.

Specific penalties would vary according to the particular drug offense, type of controlled substance, and amount of the controlled substance involved, analysis by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission found.

“For example, under current law, aggravated trafficking of less than 20 grams of certain Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substances is generally a fourth degree felony, but becomes a third degree felony when committed in the vicinity of a school or juvenile,” Jeff Hobday wrote for the commission. “Under the bill, aggravated trafficking in that amount is also a third degree felony when committed in the vicinity of a community addiction services provider.”

Gavarone said it was unthinkable to allow the hundreds of millions of dollars the state spends on this issue to allow it to be frittered away by offenders looking to make a buck.

“The people going into these facilities realize that the road will be long and painful and a good outcome is not guaranteed,” she said. “I want to increase the rate of success for everyone entering rehab and believe that we can do that, in part, by getting dealers off the streets and away from rehab centers for a longer period of time.”

Fourteen fellow House members have offered co-sponsor support of the measure, which had not been scheduled a third hearing as of publication.