Retirement coaches can help prepare for post-career life

Planning for retirement? You may want to consider hiring a retirement coach.

And Retirement Options, a division of Columbus-based Career Partners International, provides certified coaches to assist people who plan to retire by exploring how it impacts various aspects of their lives including work, family, leisure, wellness and personal development.

The company has a global network of more than 800 retirement coaches worldwide.

“Becoming a Retirement Options Certified Coach helped me grow my coaching practice,” stated a participant in a press release. “The assessments are great tools that helped my clients see their gaps in preparing for retirement and helped me structure my coaching for the greatest impact.”

In July, the company’s webinar certification program was accredited for the fifth consecutive year by the International Coach Federation.

The program certifies potential coaches in the administration, feedback and application of its two assessments that help clients prepare for and enjoy a more fulfilling retirement.

“The course also fit nicely alongside my familiarity with personality types and coincided with my own personal philosophy of making a positive difference with my life,” said Jim Peak, a Retirement Options Certified retirement coach, in a testimonial.

Richard P. Johnson founded Retirement Options in 1989. Johnson was a thought leader and spokesman in the field of retirement life-planning. His company focused on the non-financial facets of retirement planning.

Career Partners International acquired the company in October 2012.