Report shows veterinary industry adds $13 billion to Ohio’s economy

A recent study on veterinary medicine found the industry contributes $13 billion annually to Ohio’s economy.

The findings are from a 2017 analysis by Regionomics, LLC, which researched veterinary medicine’s impact in economic activity and employment contributions to Ohio in a collaboration between the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association and The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

“Veterinary medicine supports Ohio’s economy and communities in a variety of substantive ways, including agriculture, research and human health,” said Dean Rustin Moore, of Ohio State’s College of Veterinary Medicine. “As the only college of veterinary medicine in Ohio, we are proud of the role we play in direct economic activity, supporting the efforts of veterinary practitioners, and advancing the economic health of all animal care-related industries in Ohio.”

The study found that veterinary services in Ohio account for more than 23,000 jobs, and those jobs generate more than $800 million in wages for Ohio workers.

In addition, the total contribution of veterinary services in the Ohio economy exceeds $2.4 billion.

Support of animal-related industries, including agricultural production, reflects an additional $10.6 billion in annual economic activity through 93,000 additional jobs.

In 2015, Ohio veterinary services employment was 15.5 percent higher than 2007, even though total Ohio employment across all sectors was down 0.9 percent, according to the study.

Veterinarians work in multiple disciplines beyond caring for companion animals including food animal production, zoos, racetracks, health research, education and animal nutrition.

There are approximately 3,300 veterinarians practicing in Ohio, where 85 out of 88 counties has at least one veterinarian, the study found.

Though seemingly a small number, they contribute significantly to Ohio agriculture by ensuring the health and marketability of farm animals, according to the study.

Agriculture is the heart of a $110 billion industry that is Ohio’s largest, and the Buckeye state ranks 10th in the nation for the value of farm products.

The study also explored issues of veterinary geographic distribution, veterinary student loan debt and the contributions of the human-animal bond in mitigating human healthcare costs.

According to the study, animals convey a wide variety of physical, behavioral, mental, psychological and social benefits — including the therapeutic value of owning and caring for pets.

Owning animals has been found to lower blood pressure, alleviate depression and improve other health conditions.

According to the study, when considered as a whole, the potential savings on health care costs appear to be substantial for individuals or families with pets.

Interacting with animals has also resulted in “significant improvement in patients suffering from several mental and emotional conditions, including schizophrenia, psychosis, autism and post-traumatic stress syndrome,” the study wrote.

These benefits reduce healthcare costs, lengthen life spans and likely improve economic productivity.

“Veterinary medicine not only keeps Ohio’s pet and farm animals healthy, but it also plays an important role in Ohio’s economic health,” said Tod Beckett, president of the veterinary association. “We are proud of the meaningful contributions we make and see greater opportunities to serve and contribute in the years ahead.”