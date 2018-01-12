Kasich names poet laureate successor

Kasich names poet laureate successor

A Cleveland Heights man has succeeded Ohio’s first poet laureate to the honorary role that aims to highlight the literary art form.

Gov. John Kasich recently named Dave Lucas the state’s poet laureate at the conclusion of the two-year term of the Buckeye State’s inaugural poet laureate Dr. Amit Majmudar.

Lucas, whose poems are anthologized in The Bedford Introduction to Literature and Best New Poets 2005, previously has been named the Cleveland Arts Prize Emerging Artist in Literature and a Creative Workforce Fellow from the Community Partnership for Arts and Culture in Greater Cleveland.

His work, Weather, was awarded the 2012 Ohioana Book Award in Poetry.

“I am grateful, humbled, and eager for the opportunity to serve as the poet laureate of the state of Ohio, and to celebrate poetry wherever we may find it — in books, on stage, and on screens; and in the metaphors that help us to understand our world and each other,” the Ohio native said in a press release, announcing the honor.

Lucas said he wants to help Ohioans use poetry to understand and enhance their lives during his time as poet laureate.

He said he is planning a multimedia project that will involve people from diverse places and backgrounds and allow them to experience a variety of opinions about poetry.

“Our state’s poet laureate has an opportunity to engage Ohioans of every age in unique and challenging ways,” said Kasich. “I’m confident Mr. Lucas will fulfill the special calling that comes with this honor, to help us look at our world from a new perspective and I wish him the best in his new role.”

Born in Cleveland, Lucas earned a bachelor’s degree in English at John Carroll University. He subsequently earned a master’s level fine arts degree in creative writing at the University of Virginia, and master’s and doctoral degrees in English language and literature at the University of Michigan.

He has taught at Case Western Reserve University, the Cleveland Clinic Program in Medical Humanities at Lerner College of Medicine, John Carroll Young Writers Workshop and Sweet Briar at James Madison University.

The Ohio Legislature in 2014 passed the bill that created the position of the state’s official poet. Lucas was recommended for the position by the Ohio Poet Laureate Selection Committee, after an extensive statewide nomination and review process, the press release detailed.

Lucas will serve a two-year term.