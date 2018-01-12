Growing downtown fitness center expands with new location in Bexley

With the new year underway, January is a busy month for Seven Studios as people focus on their fitness goals.

The nearly five-year-old fitness studio boutique in downtown Columbus offers more than 25 different classes in yoga and pilates at their 2,200-square-foot facility. Owner Julie Wilkes opened a second location in Bexley two months ago.

“We like to create community,” she said.

Wilkes said there’s always increased interest in health and fitness for the month of January as part of people’s New Year’s resolutions.

The studio has a core group of users who remain committed year-round but even they get rejuvenated this month.

“It’s certainly a busy time, but exciting time,” she said. “We just want people to have a healthy lifestyle.”

Wilkes’ studio is one of 75 businesses in central Ohio that participate in the ClassPass, a mobile and virtual platform that provides access to fitness studios across the country on a monthly membership basis.

Payal Kadakia started the New York-based ClassPass in 2013 after struggling to find a dance class to take after work in the city.

People can access three, five or 10 classes per month ranging from $30 to $79 per month, or an average of about $9 per class.

The average monthly gym membership is $58, according to the Statistic Brain website, but 67 percent of people who belong to a gym never use their memberships.

Wilkes said the ClassPass offers people more variety in their option of fitness studios. The service is a good marketing tool to connect potential customers with her fitness studio.

“Some people like variety but we love when they choose us,” she said.

Wilkes opened her fitness studio after winning a business plan competition organized by the city of Columbus and the nonprofit Economic and Community Development Institute.

She says she’s enjoyed being part of downtown’s revival, which allowed her to expand the location three years ago. This year the fitness studio will help oversee yoga activities at the Arnold Sports Festival in March.

While eyeing a national footprint in the future, Wilkes said it’s important for the studio to not lose its identity and stay-up-to-date with the latest offerings.

“The reason why we stay open … what keeps us growing (is) there’s an incredible passion for creating positive places in the community,” Wilkes said.