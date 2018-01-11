State bar association announces most recent round of certified specialists

State bar association announces most recent round of certified specialists

Three area attorneys recently joined the ranks of more than 700 of their peers who are certified by the Ohio State Bar Association in a specialized area of law, according to a press release announcing the latest round of participating attorneys.

Kendra Carpenter of the Columbus firm Freytag Carpenter LLC was certified for specialization in family relations, while Steven Strang of the Columbus firm Gallagher Sharp was certified for specialization in insurance coverage.

Additionally, Bradley Glover of Kessler & Ballenger Co. LPA in Grove City was certified for specialization in estate planning, trust and probate.

The certified-specialist designation is for Ohio attorneys who devote a large part of their practice to a particular area of the law and choose to engage beyond the rudimentary requirements of practicing law.

“Attorneys who are certified as specialists in a particular area of law have an additional professional credential and they stand out to clients,” association President Randall Comer said in the press release. “By meeting the requirements and maintaining their certification, these lawyers hone and strengthen their practice skills. The OSBA congratulates them on their achievements.”

Attorneys who seek certification must satisfy several criteria: demonstrate substantial and continuing involvement in a particular field of law, meaning they must devote at least 25 percent of their practice to that area of law; submit five professional references attesting to their competency in the specialty area; have earned a minimum of 36 hours of intermediate or advanced continuing legal education credits in the specialty area during the past three years as part of the CLE hours required of all attorneys; pass a written examination; prove financial responsibility by maintaining minimum professional liability insurance coverage and remain in good standing with the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Certified specialists must file annual reports attesting to compliance with program requirements. Additionally, they must be recertified every four to seven years by meeting all of the original requirements for certification except the written examination.

“I am very honored to be a newly certified specialist in estate planning, trust and probate law,” Glover said. “While the certification test was challenging, I certainly believe it was worth the time and effort and I would definitely encourage my fellow practitioners to consider pursuing this opportunity for themselves.”

Cuyahoga County attorney Max Rieker said obtaining certification in labor and employment law already has aided his practice.

“I have every reason to believe that it will further my practice for years to come,” he said. “Plus, the process has given me a whole new respect for those who have been certified previously.”

The Supreme Court of Ohio established a Commission on Certification of Attorneys as Specialists to identify specialties and set minimum standards for specialty certification, the press release detailed. The commission accredits the certifying agencies of which the OSBA is the largest in the state.

The state bar association currently is accredited to certify specialists in 11 areas of law: administrative agency; appellate; elder; estate planning, trust and probate; family relations; federal taxation; insurance coverage; labor and employment; business; commercial and industrial real property; residential real property and workers’ compensation.

Attorneys who wish to become certified in 2018 can apply until June for certification through the state bar association’s website at www.ohiobar.org.