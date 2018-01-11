Move to Franklinton has paid off for Glass Axis

Glass Axis had been around for more than a quarter of a century when it decided to move to Franklinton, a move that has paid off with increased revenue and more customers.

Founded in 1987, the glass-making studio went from a mobile unit to calling parts of central Ohio home such as in the Arena District and Grandview.

It relocated to the 12,700-square-foot facility on Town Street in late 2014 and opened its doors to the public in January 2015.

“It’s been a productive and exciting three years,” said Alex Fresch, the studio’s social media coordinator and one of its instructors. “Every time people come in here they always say it looks great because we’re always constantly moving things around and changing as we get use to our new building and layout.”

But Glass Axis offers something for new and returning visitors whether its operations in retail, education and demonstrations of glass-making, Fresch said.

In general, the new building allows Glass Axis to offer more classes in quantity and variety and provide a private event space. It will also host visiting glass artists for its second annual workshops this summer.

The studio has grown over the last few years since it made the nearly $745,500 relocation, according to its annual reports.

Glass Axis’ income has increased to $602,713 in total income for the fiscal year 2017 compared with $566,004 in 2015.

Class participation had more than doubled from 1,600 in 2015 to 3,388 last year. Not including instructors, staff size also increased from three to six, Fresch said.

“Being in an area that’s up and coming I think it’s giving us a lot of traffic,” she said.

The nonprofit organization has used the increased revenue to pay down debt and replace aging equipment, according to the company’s website. With help from Nortel Manufacturing, it purchased new torches to offer borosilicate classes to produce glass with intricate designs.

Glass Axis has participated in the revival of Franklinton with free glass blowing demonstrations during monthly Franklinton Fridays, the neighborhood’s version of gallery hops that take place on the second Friday of each month.

“Because Franklinton has expanded quickly … people didn’t have too many adverse reactions to us being in Franklinton because they’ve already heard of all the movement happening in this location,” Fresch said.

She sees the area becoming a new brewery district with Land Grant Brewing Co.’s presence and BrewDog, a U.K.-based bar and brewery, planning to open a location in the area. The studio will recognize that trend with a beer and wine tasting at its annual Glassquerade event from 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 2.

“The more businesses that have started to come down the better because people’s perception of the area is changing,” Fresch said.

While Glass Axis is now renting-to-own its current location, it hopes to improve awareness about its operations to the public despite being in the community for three decades.

“The main few things is to continue to grow so people in Columbus will know who we are,” Fresch said. “Getting us to be well known as maybe some other Columbus landmarks that have been around for many years, so we’re a staple in people’s minds.”