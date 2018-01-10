Short North haberdasher offers affordable suit options for young professionals

Sean McKee has enjoyed working in the custom-made clothing business for the past 25 years.

“The main thing I like about it is all the different relationships I’ve developed over the years with my clients. It’s really like working with friends,” the Upper Arlington native said.

About three years ago, McKee started an extension of his clothing business, Alpha Suit, for young professionals who are starting to make some serious money but couldn’t afford the usual costs with tailored suits.

Traditionally, custom-made clothiers visit their clients at their offices for one-on-one appointments, but McKee’s niche business keeps costs down by having clients visit him at his Industrious Office space in the Short North instead.

Clients usually meet with McKee in the co-working facility’s open space where beer and cocktails are provided to enhance the experience.

McKee spends about a half-hour to an hour with clients to get their measurements, have them select their fabrics and provide consultancy on best business dressing practices. On average, he works with about 50 clients each week.

“I could take quite a bit of the margin out of the price because I’m not wasting all my time going to see guys one-on-one like that all over the city,” McKee said. “I’m going to make up for it in volume because there’s a larger piece of the pie out there that could afford Alpha Suit clothing.”

Suit prices range from about $500 to $700 when traditional prices start at $1,000, he said. Otherwise, professionals continue to shop at retailers such as Men’s Warehouse.

Over the past year-and-a-half, McKee has opened other Alpha Suit locations each in five cities including Chicago, Detroit and Cincinnati.

McKee hires contractors to run those locations and equips them with his knowledge and proprietary methods for custom-made clothing.

“We’ll definitely go over half a million dollars in sales this year,” he said. “We’ve been growing at astronomical rates.”

McKee graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in economics and shortly afterwards joined the clothing business.

He worked in Michigan for nearly two decades but often came back to the city to meet with established clients. He eventually returned to Columbus about seven years ago.

McKee started the Alpha Suit with pop-up shops in August 2014 at Bar 23. He then became one of the first clients for Industrious when interest increased with help from referrals.

He plans to open additional locations in other cities and may consider franchising in the future to grow the Alpha Suit business.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and I really got it down to a science kind of like a cookie cutter,” he said.