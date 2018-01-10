Not-for-profit Bunker Labs Columbus helps veterans launch, grow businesses

In an effort to educate military veterans about what it takes to own a business, one local company offers ways to empower those veterans to start and grow their startups.

Bunker Labs is a national not-for-profit organization built by military veteran entrepreneurs.

Through its local chapters, Bunker Labs provides access to resources and a thriving local network to help military veterans and their spouses to start and grow businesses.

Led by Mike McNett, Bunker Labs Columbus was launched in April 2016 in partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co. as part of the Bunker Builds America Tour and operates out of Rev1 Labs.

“We provide educational programming, subject matter experts, events and networks to help military veterans succeed and thrive as entrepreneurs and innovators,” said McNett.

Bunker Labs supports military veterans throughout the journey of starting a business, he said.

“From the idea stage — where active duty service members are thinking about what to do post-service — to the growth stage of successful companies looking to hire, raise capital, and expand into new markets.”

Bunker Labs currently has 16 locations and over 350 startups have completed Bunker Labs programs to date creating over 1,100 jobs.

One program for veterans is Bunker Brews, a monthly meet-up or happy hour where the Bunker Lab community— veterans, military spouses and civilians can network with experts, investors and thought leaders.

Bunker Labs Columbus also hosts two annual “Musters” that are full-day events held in conjunction with Columbus Startup Week supporting over 1,600 local veterans, entrepreneurs and business leaders, said McNett.

Another program is Bunker in a Box, a place for active duty military and veterans who want to start their own businesses.

“This groundbreaking program is an online, gamified, e-learning platform designed to provide you with a self-paced entrepreneurship education,” the website states.

Information on the monthly meet-ups and other programs can be found on the Bunker Labs community app.

When asked whether being a veteran affects how a business is run, McNett said he believes strongly that being a military veteran can help the chances of success in running a small business or much larger startup.

“However, this is only true if the veteran is educated about what it takes to run a business and that’s where Bunker Labs comes in,” he said. “Our military veterans have some phenomenal skills and experiences that are directly related to running a business. They are disciplined, energetic, adaptive, motivated, and know how to plan, execute, and lead people and organizations.”

McNett said that the companies within Bunker Labs Columbus’ portfolio, locally and through the hundreds of similar companies spread throughout other Bunker Labs, provides strong evidence to support this belief.

“We plan to expand our outreach and activities to other large veteran populations in Ohio, such as Dayton and beyond,” he said. “To do this, however, we continue to seek sponsors and donors who want to invest in growing and directly supporting our military veterans here and across Ohio.”