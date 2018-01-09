Columbus ranks 5th in best work-life balance

Columbus ranks fifth for having the best work-life balance among the 100 largest U.S. cities, according to a new report.

Despite having the highest average commute time (at 21.8 minutes ) and unemployment rate (at 4.5 percent) among the top five cities, Columbus had the highest percentage in restaurant density and third highest in bar density at 0.9 percent, according to financial technology company SmartAsset.

“The average worker in Columbus works only 38 hours per week, the fourth-lowest in our top 10. At the same time, they are paid relatively well, especially compared to local housing costs. The average full-time worker in Columbus earns over $41,000 per year and annual housing costs are only $11,200. That leaves the average full-time worker in Columbus dedicating only 27 (percent) of their income to housing,” the report added. “With only 27 (percent) going to housing Columbus residents can get started saving for retirement.”

SmartAsset’s results were based on the data of 10 metrics including the concentration of entertainment establishments, bars and restaurants, housing costs, home values, average weeks worked and labor force participation rate.

The top four cities were Madison, Wis., Lincoln, Neb., Omaha, Neb., and Lubbock, Texas. Including Columbus, four of the top five cities were from the Midwest region.

“(Midwest) cities tended to have strong economies offering residents plenty of income and employment, while keeping commute times down,” the report stated.

In addition, work-life balance was the No. 1 priority for millennials worldwide, according to a survey from World Services Group, a network of 130 independent firms from legal, investment banking and accounting services.

Professionals between the age of 25 and 40 said having a career that offers work-life balance was more important than professional leadership opportunities, building wealthy, senior position in leading firm and participation in corporate social responsibility, according to the survey.

It was the top priority in six regions: Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North America. More than a quarter in each region ranked work-life balance as a top priority.

“Having a flexible and mobile-friendly environment and providing the proper devices with which to achieve productivity is key for (millennials as) professionals and their clients,” WSG’s survey report stated.