Installed Building Products acquires two more companies

Columbus-based Installed Building Products announced the purchase of two companies last week as it continues its long-time acquisition strategy since the 1990s.

The 40-year-old company purchased Blind Ambitions LLC and Allpro Insulation Co. with the former having multiple locations in the southeast region since it founded in 2006 and the latter serving the Raleigh market with sole location since 1998.

With headquarters in Tennessee, Blind Ambitions specialized in installing blinds, shades and shutters primarily for the new construction home-building industry. Allpro Insulation primarily provides fiberglass insulation installation services for single-family residential customers.

“IBP began offering window blind installation services two years ago, and this product category has grown organically to approximately $10 million of annual revenue. With trailing-twelve month revenue of $9.4 million, Blind Ambitions nearly doubles our category revenue, significantly expands our footprint in compelling markets, and enhances our product offering to include shades and custom shutters,” stated Jeff Edwards, IBP’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Blind Ambitions’ customer base and experienced management team will create immediate value for IBP and provides a nearly $20 million platform to meaningfully increase these product offerings in our current markets and throughout our national network of branches.”

IBP started in 1977 as Edwards Insulation in Columbus. The company installs complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors.

In 1996, IBP embarked on an acquisition strategy to provide a national platform, according to its website. The company has acquired and integrated more than 100 companies.

Last year, other companies IBP acquired included Alpha Insulation and Waterproofing, Arctic Express Insulation, Custom Glass Atlanta, Atlanta Commercial Glazing, Legacy Glass & Supply, Columbia Shelving & Mirror, Charleston Shelving & Mirror, Energy Savers, Red Rock Insulation, Elite Spray Foam, Astro Insulation and A+ Insulation.

IBP now has 125-plus locations in 48 states.