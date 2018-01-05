Columbus engineering firm has doubled in size since splitting from larger company

Columbus engineering firm has doubled in size since splitting from larger company

Since the engineering firm Carpenter Marty Transportation split from Dublin-based WD Partners in 2013, it’s proven be a successful move as the company has doubled in size.

The firm was originally known as WD Transportation and handled infrastructure design projects for government agencies, while WD Partners focused more on private development.

Due to the discrepancy with WD Partners’ core business, Kevin Carpenter and Bill Marty, who were the directors of the company’s public works department, took ownership of the division and spun it off into a new company.

That helped the company focus on what it does best and allowed it to grow over the last five years, said Carpenter.

Carpenter and Marty started out with 14 employees and now have 28 with two more locations in Cincinnati and Charleston, W.Va.

“We’ve doubled in size over five years,” Carpenter said. “We’ve more than doubled our revenue.”

One of the firm’s high profile projects is a planned widening of Polaris Parkway that’s expected to begin this year.

The project entails the widening of more than half a mile of the road from Interstate 71 to Olde Worthington Road, the replacement of more than a third mile of Orion Place and a two-lane roundabout.

The project took about three years for Carpenter Marty Transportation to design.

Carpenter and Marty say they devote their time to finding projects to keep their employees busy.

The owners have focused their efforts on municipalities in Ohio and nationwide.

“There’s unlimited client base there,” Carpenter said. “We try to hit all the local areas (in central Ohio) as best we can.”

He said he believes the company is now well-positioned with a sufficient amount of backlog despite the challenges of government funding for infrastructure and finding talent.

Of the latter, Carpenter said it’s challenging because finding the right candidates is now competitive in their industry.

“I want to hire people who are really smart and get out of their way,” he said.

Carpenter said he looks to hire more employees for the two locations outside of Columbus, but can be flexible depending on the candidate.

The firm’s employees often enjoy leaving early on Fridays for company activities such as bowling and attending Columbus Clipper games. The company plans to do a curling event in March.

“We try to have fun here,” Carpenter said.