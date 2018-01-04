Local firm acts as virtual CIO for small companies

Like Kleenex is to tissues, A-Jay Orr hopes his company comes to mind when people need a virtual chief information officer.

Orr’s firm, Simple Plan IT, provides project management and IT services to clients mostly located in Ohio and parts of the country such as California and Maryland.

Orr and five other project managers spend most of their time in the field instead of at their downtown Columbus office helping clients with daily challenges of rolling out new technology solutions or managing current ones.

Simple Plan IT served 237 clients last year with 67 percent of them one-time projects and 33 percent providing ongoing virtual CIO services.

“I’m trying to be more of a CIO,” Orr said. “But we want to do it virtually because (small businesses) don’t need somebody there full time just based on (their) size.”

The national average salary for CIOs is $162,000, according to PayScale. Orr said small to mid-level businesses would not be able to afford having a full-time CIO on hand. He came across the concept of a virtual CIO during a visit in the West Coast.

Originally from Louisville, Ky., Orr worked as a communication specialist in the military. He attended DeVry University in Columbus and worked for IT companies, which lead him to start his own company by pure happenstance nearly six years ago.

At a previous IT firm, Orr would refer clients to other companies that could meet their needs better.

For example, one company wanted to switch from a Windows to a Mac operating system. Orr said the IT firm he represented did not have experts in Macs and referred them to another provider.

“I’ve always been of the belief that doing right by people and doing right by the customer will always pay you dividends in the long run,” Orr said.

During these situations, clients usually followed-up with Orr asking him to sit in on conversations with the IT provider to translate the jargon used. Orr obliged and did the first few sessions for free before he realized he could make a business providing the service.

“The next thing I know the Simple Plan IT model was born,” he said.

Orr said his firm was more than a consultant by not only providing managed services and holding the IT provider accountable, but providing his clients a technology roadmap for the future.

“I like to tell my clients plan for five but position yourself to pivot in three because technology changes so quickly,” Orr said.

The challenge small-to-mid-level businesses often have is finding the right solution for their needs, he said. There are several technology options but IT companies often use one or two across a variety of different industries.

So far, Orr’s company has worked in industries such as manufacturing, nonprofit organizations, regulated industries and clients who help the developmentally-disabled community, an industry Orr believes is undeserved and operates on low budgets.

“We’re not limited by the vertical markets because technology is going to be technology, the basis is going to be very similar. The nuances within the industry are all going to be slightly different and the challenges are going to be different but that’s what we enjoy doing is learning the new stuff,” he said.

Orr is now focusing on growing his company at scale with plans to expand into other major markets and states, while staying on top of the latest technology trends.

“That’s our challenge on an ongoing basis,” he said.