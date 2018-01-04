Bill would increase sentences for drug traffickers

While life-saving Naloxone is near-ubiquitous in public places and has become a required tool for first responders, a contingent of lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives believes tougher drug-trafficking penalties are key to thwarting the spread of the opioid epidemic.

In the final days of 2017 Rep. Scott Wiggam, R-Wooster, introduced the Drug Trafficking Deterrence Act, which would increase criminal sentences for convicted drug traffickers, specifically, to support Ohio law enforcement personnel and to protect Ohio families and communities.

Filed as House Bill 455, the legislation is aimed directly at the widespread drug epidemic that plagues the state.

“Drug abuse, addiction, and trafficking has wreaked havoc on countless families and communities of the Buckeye State,” said Wiggam. “With the large demand for heroin in Ohio, foreign drug cartels and out-of-state drug traffickers have crept into our neighborhoods, selling death to the addicted, with little fear of the consequences of their actions. It is time we take our communities back from these criminals.”

The Drug Trafficking Deterrence Act, which has won the cosponsor support of 18 fellow House members, would increase current felony charges for trafficking various Schedule I and Schedule II drugs, including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, and would require a prison sentence that corresponds with that felony level.

HB 445 also would strengthen criminal penalties throughout the drug trafficking code to further deter offenders from profiting off the sale of illicit substances.

Wiggam noted his bill would complement the Ohio General Assembly’s recent commitment of more than $180 million to combat the opioid epidemic — focusing on prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and the workforce — by serving as an additional step toward preventing Ohio’s most vulnerable from falling victim to addiction.

The lawmaker said he considered input from prosecutors around the state “who have seen many drug traffickers walk out of courtrooms with minor punishments, and law enforcement officials who have arrested drug dealers only to see them back on the streets weeks later.”

The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ohio Task Force Commanders Association, and the Buckeye Sheriffs’ Association have all thrown their support behind the legislation, according to a press release announcing introduction of the bill.

HB 445 awaits assignment to a House committee where it will receive further consideration.