Zillow: Columbus home value growth leads nation

The Columbus housing market has not gone unnoticed with Zillow and its affiliates.

The local market had the greatest total home value growth this year among the top 35 markets with a gain of 15.1 percent to $152.3 billion over the past year, according to a report from online real estate giant.

That’s “enough to buy 634 million clubs seats at Friday’s Cotton Bowl game,” the report stated.

The total value of all U.S. homes was $31.9 trillion, more than 1.5 times the nation’s gross domestic product and nearly three times that of China.

Total U.S. home values have grown $1.95 trillion over the past year.

In early December, Zillow-affiliate Trulia ranked Columbus as the sixth of 10 housing markets among the 100 largest U.S. areas that are positioned for growth this new year in its 2018 Housing Outlook Report. The ranking was based on five key metrics: strong job growth over the past year, low vacancy rates, high starter-home affordability, more inbound home searches than outbound and a large share of the adult population under the age of 35 years old.

“Homeownership will continue its comeback story in 2018 as Gen Xers who were hard hit during the Great Recession become homeowners again, and as more millennials buy homes for the first time. But homebuyers won’t be without challenges as they’ll still face low inventory, slow wage growth and expensive starter homes. For millennials, they have the added hurdle of saving enough money to make a down payment and make competitive offers amid rising home prices,” stated Trulia Chief Economist Ralph McLaughlin, the report’s author.

In November, there were 2,377 homes and condos sold in central Ohio, a 3.2 percent increase over the same month a year ago, but a decline of 13.9 percent from October, according to the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

“Many buyers remain actively engaged in their home searches and it’s paying off for them,” stated 2017 Columbus Realtors President Mic Gordon.

Additionally, 96 percent of central Ohio Realtors would describe the current housing market as moderate to strong, according to the latest Housing Market Confidence Index by the Ohio Association of Realtors.

Over the next year, 83 percent of respondents said they expect home prices to rise.