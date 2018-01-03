Infrastructure bill picks up front license-plate amendment in first hearing in Ohio House

A Stark County lawmaker has not given up on his legislative efforts to make failure to display a license plate on the front of Ohio-registered vehicles a secondary traffic offense.

Rep. Anthony DeVitis, R-Uniontown, in the final weeks of 2017 successfully added an amendment to achieve just that end to Senate Bill 6 — a bill that would statutorily create the Bridge Partnership Program within the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The bridge program — enacted by executive order in 2013 — was set to expire at the conclusion of the most recent fiscal year. Its provisions, however, were included in the transportation bill enacted earlier this session.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Frank Hoagland, R-Adena, said he believes the program’s proven success is worthy of codifying the program.

Through the partnership, the transportation department invested approximately $138 million in repairing and replacing nearly 204 county and city bridges statewide, he said.

“This program has been extremely beneficial to a number of communities across the state, which is why I am sponsoring this legislation,” he told members of the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee.

SB 6 presumably would reinstate the program and build upon its previous successes, wherein the state transportation department utilizes federal dollars to work with counties and municipalities to rehabilitate or rebuild structurally deficient bridges within the local jurisdiction.

Hoagland said the projects are funded solely by federal funds without the requirement of matching, local funds.

The bill proposes the following criteria in order for a particular bridge to qualify. The structure:

Must be no less than 20 feet in length;

Must be “structurally deficient” in that the bridge, while safe for use, is in need of repair;

Currently must be open and carrying vehicular traffic; and

Currently is not being funded by other sources.

The measure also requires that within 90 days, the transportation director will submit a report to the governor, Senate and the House on continued funding for the program.

“The report shall include recommendations for how the department can continue to fund the program through the end of fiscal year 2019 and beyond using the department’s current and continued revenue sources,” Hoagland concluded.

All provisions of the SB 6 would be repealed effective July 1, 2019.

As for DeVitis’s amendment, Section 4503.21 of the Ohio Revised Code would be changed to prohibit any law enforcement officer from stopping an Ohio motorist who is driving a car or truck without a front license plate for the purpose of ticketing, issuing a summons, causing the arrest or commencing prosecution for the violation.

Traffic officers also would be precluded from issuing tickets, citations or summons to the owner or operator of a parked motor vehicle that does not display the front license plate, according to the amendment.

DeVitis sponsored House Bill 71 which makes failure to display a front license plate a secondary traffic offense subject to a $100 fine.

His bill is remains in the same committee as SB 6.

Neither measure was scheduled for subsequent hearing at the time of publication.