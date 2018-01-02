Columbus company will kick-off ‘scanvenger’ hunt to boost local retailers

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce has partnered with a company to implement an interactive way to increase foot-traffic for local retailers.

SCANVenger Hunt LLC, a Dayton transplant, will kick-off a six-month scavenger hunt during which shoppers can download and use its app to scan quick response, or QR, codes, located on the entrance of participating businesses.

Scanning the specialized barcodes will provide shoppers a question related to the business’ product or service to encourage them to enter the establishment with the chance to win prizes.

“QR codes are huge in Asia and Apple has already responded by adding functionality to the iOS 11 camera to access QR codes,” said Sean Fields, director of business development for SCANVenger Hunt. “We’ve watched the mobile trend closely over the past seven years and projected the need for users to access content on their devices would drive the demand for a convenient method of doing so, hence scanning QR codes.”

SCANVenger started in 2010 and relocated to Rev1 Ventures in Columbus four years later. The company plans to move to an office near downtown Columbus.

“We build gamification and experiential marketing solutions primarily serving corporations, municipalities and destination management companies,” Fields said. “Our services include attendee-to-vendor event engagement tools, team building solutions, mobile application design and loyalty programs.”

Gamification is the method of applying game-based mechanics such as points, badges and leader boards to a process in effort to motivate individuals to accomplish tasks that serve an overall goal.

The company’s platform has been used in several cities such as Dallas, Phoenix, Washington D.C., San Jose, Orlando and New Orleans.

SCANVenger Hunt has served more than 100 Fortune 500 companies on its gamification platform including clients Pfizer, Cognizant, Pepsi Co., Aetna, Dell, Oracle and Microsoft. Locally, the company has served Cardinal Health, the James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University, COSI and The Ohio Educational Technology Conference.

“We developed a strong relationship with the Chamber and sponsored the Chamber Retail Summit as a Showcase Partner,” Fields said. “We provided our SCANTrivia Interactive Name Badges during the event which allowed attendees to engage and swap contact information. The Columbus Citywide SCANVenger Hunt was birthed after a discussion about how to find a fun cool way to drive foot traffic to businesses.”

For Columbus’ hunt, sponsors and participating businesses will provide the prizes for each business district, which may include Amazon gift cards ranging from $10 to $100 dollars, special deals from local stores or electronic devices and wearable technology such as smartwatches. Participating businesses can be found on www.SCANVengerHunt.net.

“We currently have over 1,200 businesses in our SCANVenger Hunt Game Community directory,” Fields said. “We anticipate a very good turn-out for the SCANVenger Hunts once we launch in late Spring of 2018.”