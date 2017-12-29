Central Ohio unemployment rate dips to 3.5 percent; below national rate

Central Ohio unemployment rate dips to 3.5 percent; below national rate

Central Ohio’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.5 percent in November, a decrease of 0.2 percent from last November.

The civilian labor force increased year-over-year to more than 1.07 million people, driven by an increase in employment of 17,600 people and a decrease of unemployment by 1,600, according to data the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services released Wednesday.

Unemployment figures represent the Columbus Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Morrow, Perry, Pickaway and Union counties.

The Columbus metro area has generally remained below the national average since the current economic expansion that began in 2009, stated Guhan Venkatu, vice president and senior regional officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland’s Pittsburgh branch, in November.

The area reached post-recession lows of 3.4 percent in April but the jobless rate increased to 4.3 percent in August, just shy of the national average. That was the closest it came within the national average, Venkatu said. Since September, the rate has declined back to April levels.

Venkatu said general hiring and housing trends remain strong, and consumer debt and credit delinquency rates remained largely healthy.

“Trade, transportation, and utilities was the greatest contributor to the area’s employment gain,” Venkatu said. “Other major contributors included education and health services and government.”

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8 percent in November, down from 5.1 percent in October and 5 percent in November 2016.

The state’s non-farm, wage and salary employment increased by 38,600 to nearly 5.54 million jobs with gains in goods-producing industries such as manufacturing and construction.

The state also gained 34,700 jobs in private services while government employment decreased by 9,700.

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in the United States in November was 4.1 percent, unchanged from October and down from 4.6 percent from November 2016.

Additionally, Ohio ranked third in the number of people employed in manufacturing, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of Manufacturing, released this month.

The state had about 642,940 people employed in the industry in 2016 with an annual payroll $36.04 billion compared with 649,974 with an annual payroll of $35.9 billion in 2015.

California had the highest number of employees in manufacturing at nearly 1.12 million in 2016, followed by Texas at 725,255 workers. In the United States, the manufacturing sector employed more than 11.11 million in the same year with annual payroll of $643.41 billion.