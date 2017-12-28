State bar foundation announces grant winners

State bar foundation announces grant winners

The Ohio State Bar Foundation recently announced its award of grants totaling $386,953 to 10 unique projects across the Buckeye State.

The Law and Leadership Institute was awarded the largest single grant — $120,000 — for the institute’s efforts to support a second year of their 10th grade start pilot project.

According to a press release, the program aims to provide students with instruction and mentoring from lawyers, judges and others in the legal community with focuses on mock trail exercises, internships, ACT prep, college visits and more.

Other grants awarded include:

$75,000 to Catholic Charities Corporation for the organization’s Immigration Legal Assistance for Vulnerable Populations Program, which is designed to meet the needs of those most at risk of detention and criminalization of immigration issues in their communities to provide outreach and education;

$48,000 to Equality Ohio Education Fund for support of its LGBTQ legal clinic;

$36,360 to Operation Legal Help Ohio for its veterans’ outreach initiative including specialized attorney education, legal assistance, volunteer recruitment and veteran community education;

$32,000 to Legal Aid Society of Columbus, an affiliate of Ohio State Legal Services Association, for its partnership with Columbus State Community College to provide legal support and advocacy to low-income students facing legal barriers;

$26,636 to Ohio University Foundation for the Summer Law & Trail Institute, a program geared toward southeastern Ohio high school students that provides a residential experience with aims to increasing understanding of the law and a possible legal career;

$16,100 to Towards Employment to increase access to Certificate of Qualifications for Employment through stakeholder education opportunities;

$12,200 to Disability Rights Ohio to translate online documents and legal forms into Spanish and Somali for increased accessibility;

$11,925 to Jewish Family Services of Akron to fund the organization’s volunteer guardian handbook that will include best practices and hands on techniques for new recruits; and

$8,732 to Ohio State University Foundation for the creation and distribution of a compilation Ohio’s legal history.

Each of the projects awarded fulfills the state bar foundation’s mission of promoting the pursuit of justice and public understanding of the rule of law, the press release detailed.

Foundation trustees consider proposals twice each year. The deadline for submitting grant applications for 2018 spring consideration is 5 p.m. Feb. 15.

For grant guidelines, visit the foundation’s website at ww.osbf.org or contact Grants and Communications Specialist Julia Wyche at jwyche@osbf.net or 1-614-487-4450.