New Year’s Eve to kick of Valley Dale 100th anniversary

Champagne toasts are expected to be a common occurrence in central Ohio at midnight on New Years Eve.

There will be at least 50 events on Sunday in the Columbus area to welcome 2018, according to online event website Eventbrite. The new year will be exceptionally special for the Valley Dale Ballroom, 1590 Sunbury Road, which will also celebrate its 100th anniversary. The celebration will feature Columbus party band Eddie Pollina, which will play classics from the 1960s and onwards with some contemporary hits.

In addition, this will be the third New Years Eve celebration for Made from Scratch Inc., which became the new management firm of the 20,000-square-foot facility at the beginning of 2016. Valley Dale was closed for about a year following a dispute between the venue’s ownership, Arlington Co., and previous management.

“It’s amazing every single day people go ‘oh that space is close,’” said Shelley Hart, the chief financial officer of Made from Scratch. “They still don’t realize Valley Dale is open.”

She listed several of the improvements, totaling $1.5 million, made to the facility over the past two years including an LED lighting system, fixtures, mezzanine balcony and bar and bridal and groom parlors, respectively renamed after famous entertainers Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby who performed at the venue.

Originally a 19th century stagecoach stop and inn, Valley Dale opened as new roadside inn and dance pavilion in 1918 and has weathered several natural and man-made disasters in its history. That includes floods reaching as high as 17 feet in the ballroom and a fire caused by a wood-burning stove that burnt the building down in 1923 — the venue was then rebuilt on its original foundation.

“It’s seen a lot,” Hart said.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the ballroom was nationally renowned during the Big Band musical era in the 1940s and was the only bandstand to have two live broadcast booths from CBS and NBC. Other performers that have performed there include George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw and Michael Jackson, Hart said.

“All the greats have played on the Valley Dale stage,” she said.

The ballroom continues to have a strong relationship with central Ohio’s dance community with its 2,000-square-foot dance floor, Hart added.

She said Made from Scratch plans to continue to make improvements to the venue in the coming years when the schedule permits it. Potential projects include installing an elevator and adding an outdoor band stand behind the ballroom.

“We always have plans to upgrade,” Hart said.