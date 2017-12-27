Tougher penalties for sex traffickers sought

A Republican duo in the Ohio Senate wants to crack down on pimps and other human sex traffickers making the associated penalties tougher on these offenders.

Sens. Matt Dolan and Gayle Manning, respectively of Chagrin Falls and North Ridgeville, introduced last week Senate Bill 244 as a means of amending penalties for promoting prostitution.

“The purpose of this proposed legislation is to increase the penalties for those found to be guilty of (the offense),” Dolan wrote to Senate peers in a cosponsor request. “This legislation levies increased penalties on repeat offenders as well as those found to be committing additional offenses.”

He explained the legislation aims to decrease the high levels of human trafficking reported throughout the Buckeye State.

“By providing the means to adequately penalize offenders, these increased penalties are necessary changes the justice system needs to counter this cruel industry,” the lawmaker added.

In the event an offender has previously been convicted of or pleaded guilty to a violation of this section, the penalty is increased from a fourth-degree felony to a third-degree felony, according to the bill.

Another change proposed by SB 244 considers the role of drugs, relating to the practice of sex trafficking.

“If the offender is guilty of drug trafficking in addition to promoting prostitution, the penalty is increased from a fourth-degree felony to a third-degree felony,” Dolan noted.

And, finally, if an offender has two or more prior convictions, the penalty is increased from a third- degree felony to a second-degree felony.

In the circumstance that use of a firearm is included in any related indictment, SB 244 prescribes a mandatory prison sentence for the offender.

SB 244, which has cosponsor support of eight fellow senators, awaits committee referral for an initial hearing.