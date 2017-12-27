Columbus First Bank purchased by Cincinnati-area LCNB Bank

A southwest Ohio bank has announced it will purchase will purchase Columbus First Bancorp Inc. to expand its presence in central Ohio.

LCNB Corp., based in Lebanon and the holding company of LCNB National Bank, will add Columbus First Bank’s one full-service location in Worthington and about $333.4 million in assets, $290.5 million in loans, $269.9 million of deposits and $32.3 million in consolidated equity as of Sept. 30.

LCNB, a 140-year-old community bank with 34 full-service branches in 10 Ohio counties, started its Columbus operations after it opened a loan production in June.

“We are very excited to announce this acquisition. Columbus First Bank, its board of directors and staff have a great reputation throughout the Greater Columbus market as a ‘service first’ organization supported by dedicated and experienced personnel,” said Steve Foster, president and chief executive officer of LCNB.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2018.

John Smiley, president and chief lending officer at Columbus First, will join LCNB as executive vice president and Columbus market president.

The LCNB board of directors will appoint two Columbus First board members including Chairman and CEO Rhett Huddle to join their board.

“We are very pleased to join forces with LCNB and continue our growth in the great Columbus market. We greatly admire the community bank approach that LCNB brings to banking, as well as their long history of success. We believe that our organizations will be very compatible. Our shareholders will benefit from having a liquid stock that offers an attractive dividend yield,” Huddle stated.

When the transaction is completed, LCNB will have about $1.65 billion in assets and 35 banking offices in Ohio.

It expects the transaction will add value by about 1.6 to 9.7 percent in the first and second year, respectively, with one-time costs to be about $2.5 million after tax.

In a press release, the company said the estimates do not consider the impact of the enactment of federal tax reform legislation recently approved by Congress, but it is expected to have a positive impact.

“The Columbus First team has tremendous customer relationships in our market. At times, we have been constrained by our lending limit and our funding base, and we have not been able to fully meet the needs of some of our customers,” stated Smiley. “That will be quite a bit different as we become part of a larger community bank in LCNB. In addition, LCNB has a broader array of products and services, including trust and wealth management, which will be helpful to our customers. We also believe that our employees will continue to grow and thrive as part of a larger community bank with such an outstanding reputation.”

Foster said LCNB shares the same philosophy with the leadership team at Columbus First Bank, which was established in 2007.

“The combining of our two institutions will create more benefits, financial products and opportunities for Columbus First customers, and the Greater Columbus market,” Foster said. “We believe that the Columbus market is one of the most attractive markets in the Midwest, and this transaction should enhance LCNB’s long-term profitability metrics and earnings growth rate.”