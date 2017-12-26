House bill aims to protect county hospitals’ intellectual property, other interests

A bill introduced in the Ohio House of Representatives last week would safeguard the state’s charter county hospitals in the same way it protects state college and university hospitals.

House Bill 453, sponsored by Rep. Dave Greenspan, R-Westlake, would require that all rights and interests in discoveries, inventions or patents made by employees using charter county hospital facilities are the property of that charter county hospital.

“Currently in law, a charter county hospital has no rights over the discoveries, inventions or patents made in their hospital,” Greenspan wrote to fellow House members in a co-sponsor request. “Despite using hospital facilities, equipment, finances and human capital there is no legitimate protection of intellectual property in our law for our charter county hospitals.

“It is my hope that this legislation will provide a common sense solution to a glaring issue.”

The lawmaker said he achieved the intended goal by lifting language directly from current law providing such protections to state colleges and universities.

MetroHealth, a charter county hospital which serves Cuyahoga County residents, is in Greenspan’s district.

HB 453 would prohibit any person, firm, association, corporation or governmental agency that uses the facilities of a charter county hospital in connection with conducting research or investigation from any rights to or interest in such discoveries or inventions.

The bill specifically includes hospital employees who participate in or make discoveries or inventions in the prohibition.

Further, the board of trustees of a charter county hospital or the charter county hospital, itself, may retain, assign, license, transfer, sell or otherwise dispose of, in whole or in part, any and all rights to, interests in, or income from any discoveries, inventions or patents that the charter county hospital owns or may acquire, the bill stipulates.

HB 453, which has won co-sponsor support of five fellow House members, awaits committee referral.