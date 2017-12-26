Esports facility in Hilliard to open in January

Dylan Fraley remembered learning to play video games with his older brother and father. But when it came to games he wasn’t good at playing or wasn’t interested in, Fraley would watch his brother play.

“I still loved watching my brother play it and it was sort of like bonding in a way,” he said. “And I think that’s specifically why I like watching other people play (games) online.”

Fraley isn’t alone as the esports industry continues to grow in central Ohio and beyond. The Ohio State University alumnus, who ran his own esports organization during his time there, recently became the events manager of Game Arena, a local area network, or LAN, center in Hilliard that will open in mid-January. LAN centers and parties invite gamers to gather and share a network to participate in multiplayer games.

The 6,500-square-foot facility at 3570 Fishinger Blvd., originally a Hollywood Video store, was renovated to feature nearly 70 computers where people can play modern-day games on mid- to high-level settings, a full kitchen and an arena that can seat up to 100 people for events to live stream video game play. The facility will also have a room featuring older games, and has partnered with local game retailer Warp Zone to provide the systems.

“The goal really is to build communities around these events and have a place for everyone to hang out and meet other people,” Fraley said.

Esports has expanded worldwide from its original core Asian markets such as South Korea. Global esports revenue is about $1.5 billion this year and will grow about 26 percent by 2020, according to a report from SuperData. The company also predicts esports audience will increase 12 percent each year with a swelling of third-party investments.

Multiplayer games such as Overwatch and League of Legends are projected to grow their direct revenue by selling brand sponsorships, advertisements, ticket sales and team merchandise, SuperData added.

In prior years, people had to stand to watch League of Legends events at the Gateway Film Center near the OSU campus because of the huge turnout, Fraley said. The events took place late at night because the games were on Korean time, he added.

Fraley, who joined as events manager three months ago, said he hopes to replicate those events at Game Arena.

Justin Kogge is the owner of Game Arena and has worked on the project for the past 4 1/2 years since he graduated from OSU. They plan to host their first live streaming game events, based on Nintendo’s SuperSmash Brother series, on Jan. 18 and Jan. 21.

Fraley said the area’s largest esports facility is Major League Gaming near Easton Town Center. The city also has smaller gaming venues at bars and game shops.

“We’re nowhere near the production quality of MLG and that’s totally fine. It’s more of like what I consider the community-focused aspect. We want to run all of the local events at our facility and build out those communities,” he said.

Game Arena officials plan to expand throughout central Ohio if the Hilliard location works out as in places such as Chicago and Boston, Fraley said.

“We hope that we can show that this facility is something that can be successful in the Midwest,” he said.